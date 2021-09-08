Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces The Acquisition of All-Lift Systems, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has made a majority investment in All-Lift Systems, Inc. ("All-Lift"). Located in Neenah, WI, All-Lift is a provider of aftermarket services and parts for overhead cranes and other lifting equipment, including OSHA mandated inspections, safety-critical parts and repairs, and crane equipment. All-Lift has three facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan and employs approximately 100 people. For more information, please visit www.all-liftsystems.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction, was provided by M&T Bank.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and HMB Legal Counsel served as legal advisors to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. XLCS Partners served as financial advisor to All-Lift.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

