Dunham & Associates Wins Two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Second Consecutive Year

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund (DNIOX), best International Income Fund over 5 years.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2025 Winner, Dunham International Stock Fund (DNINX), best International Large-Cap Fund over 10 years. show less

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. ("Dunham") announces that two of its mutual funds - the Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund (DNIOX) and the Dunham International Stock Fund (DNINX) - have been honored with 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for the second consecutive year.

For more than 30 years, the awards have recognized funds and fund managers that have generated consistently strong, risk-adjusted returns over three-, five-, and 10-year periods. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are determined based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, an objective, quantitative, and risk-adjusted benchmark.

Back-to-back recognition across two distinct fund categories — international fixed income and international equity - reflects the breadth and consistency of Dunham's mutual fund platform, which spans multiple asset classes and is backed by 40 years of institutional investment expertise.

"Winning back-to-back is a testament to the discipline and consistency our sub-advisers bring to these mandates year in and year out," said Ryan Dykmans, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dunham. "In an environment where global diversification is no longer optional, these funds give financial advisors a meaningful way to access international markets with institutional-quality management - and this recognition reflects the results that approach delivers."

Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund (DNIOX)

The Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund (DNIOX) received the U.S. Fund Award in the International Income Fund category for its five-year performance - the second consecutive year the fund has earned this recognition. DNIOX differentiates itself by being one of only seven funds in the U.S. that offer pure international fixed-income exposure.

"I am not surprised that this strategy received multiple recognitions," said Jason G. Greer, CFA, Senior Analyst at Dunham. "DNIOX is built around a straightforward mandate - when advisors seek international fixed-income exposure, that is precisely what they receive. No style drift, no blended exposure, no ambiguity. And consecutive recognition from Lipper is a reflection of that approach."

The Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income, along with capital appreciation, through investments in international fixed income. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, part of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., acts as sub-adviser to the Fund.

Dunham International Stock Fund (DNINX)

The Dunham International Stock Fund (DNINX) received the U.S. Fund Award in the International Large-Cap Value category for its 10-year performance — also for the second consecutive year. Managed by sub-adviser Arrowstreet Capital, LP, the Fund is designed to seek maximum total returns through capital appreciation and dividend income from international stocks. With an unconstrained investment approach, the Fund has the flexibility to invest in what it views as the most compelling equities across global markets, providing investors with broad international exposure.

"Arrowstreet's flexible approach is exactly what differentiates DNINX," said Ryan Dykmans, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dunham. "The ability to pursue the most compelling opportunities across foreign equity markets – in an objective and unemotional fashion - is what has driven consistent long-term results."

About the Dunham Funds

The Dunham Funds offer a diverse range of innovative mutual funds across multiple asset classes, designed to accommodate various client risk profiles while helping financial advisors potentially deliver steady returns and mitigate volatility. Backed by 40 years of expertise in selecting institutional managers, the Funds leverage institutional-level sub-advisers — strategies typically unavailable to retail investors.

A key differentiator is Dunham's fulcrum-fee model, which compensates sub-advisers based on performance. This structure reflects Dunham's commitment to accountability — aligning the firm's success directly with that of its investors.

To learn more, please visit https://dunham.com.

About Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/Dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services and securities offered through Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc.

Media Contact: Czarina Frias, Director of Marketing and Business Development; [email protected]

About Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC ("VFIA"), "Stone Harbor Investment Partners division", 1301 Avenue of the Americas, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10019 , serves as the Sub-Adviser to the Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. owns 100% of VFIA. As of December 31, 2025, the Stone Harbor Investment Partners division of VFIA had approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management.

About Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership (Arrowstreet) was founded in June 1999 as an independent private partnership that serves as a discretionary institutional global asset manager. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the firm is structured as a limited partnership that is wholly-owned and controlled by members of the firm's senior management team and non-executive directors. Arrowstreet has been a registered investment adviser with the SEC under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, since July 1999. It had approximately $285 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Award:

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, these highly-respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Fund Classification Awards

The currency for the calculation corresponds to the currency of the country for which the awards are calculated and relies on monthly data. Classification averages are calculated with all eligible share classes for each eligible classification. The calculation periods extend over 36, 60, and 120 months. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over three, five, or 10 years. For a detailed explanation, please review the Lipper Leader Methodology Document at https://www.lipperfundawards.com/Methodology

Disclosure:

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see www.lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

US Mutual Fund Classification Best Fund Fund Name Share Class Count Portfolio Count International Income Funds 5 Years Dunham International Opportunity Bond Fund;N (Certificate) 53 17 International Large-Cap Value 10 Years Dunham International Stock Fund;N (Certificate) 92 22

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of the Dunham Funds carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the Dunham Funds' summary prospectus and/or prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, or by calling toll free (800) 442‐4358. Please read prospectus materials carefully before investing or sending money. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Performance data quoted represents past performance which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more less than their original cost. All investing involves risk.

The Sub-Adviser receives a fulcrum fee, which will vary based on the Sub-Adviser's performance against the benchmark. The Sub-Adviser is rewarded when performance exceeds the benchmark and is penalized when performance is short of the benchmark. Some Sub-Advisers receive minimum compensation regardless of whether or not an established performance benchmark is met or exceeded.

Dunham Funds are distributed by Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/ Dealer. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

SOURCE Dunham