Dunham Named in USA Today's 2026 List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

San Diego-based TAMP recognized for AUM growth and peer recommendations among top RIA firms nationwide

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunham announces its inclusion on USA Today's 2026 list of Best Financial Advisory Firms, published in partnership with Statista. The recognition places Dunham among the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States - selected through a rigorous evaluation of AUM growth and independent peer recommendations.

The award is based on two dimensions: recommendations collected through an independent survey of more than 30,000 financial advisors, clients, and industry experts; and AUM development measured using publicly available SEC data across both short-term (January 2025–January 2026) and mid-term (2023–2026) periods. Self-recommendations were not permitted.

"Forty years ago, we built this firm around one idea - that independent advisors deserve access to institutional investment management, and that putting those advisors first would always be the foundation," said Jeffrey Dunham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Being recognized by our peers and clients on a list of the nation's best advisory firms reflects what this team has built over four decades. It means more than any metric."

Dunham serves independent financial advisors and RIAs across the country through its TAMP platform, trust services, and proprietary mutual fund lineup. The firm's model - built around institutional sub-adviser selection, a performance-aligned fulcrum fee structure, and dedicated advisor support - has driven consistent AUM growth and deepened relationships across its advisor network.

"This recognition belongs to the advisors who trust us with their clients' assets," said Ryan Dykmans, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer. "We are not standing still. Our platform is expanding, and that momentum is a direct result of the confidence advisors have placed in us."

About USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firm List:

The ranking was tabulated by market research firm Statista to rank the top 1000 RIA firms in the U.S. The ranking of the best ("RIA Firms"), published in April 2026, is based on two dimensions:

Recommendations from financial advisors, clients, and industry experts:

Recommendations were collected through an independent survey among over 30,000 individuals. Clients, industry experts, and financial advisors could recommend RIA firms they consider commendable. Self-recommendations were not allowed.

Development of Assets under Management (AUM):

A firm's AUM growth was analyzed using publicly available data from the SEC IAPD regulatory database, measuring both short-term growth (January 2025–January 2026) and mid-term growth over the past three years (2023–2026) to reflect recent firm momentum with the ADV data being as of 12/31 each year.

The final score was calculated by weighting recommendations at 20% and AUM development at 80%. Within the AUM growth metric, short-term and mid-term growth were each weighed 30/70. The final score was calculated as follows: 20% x recommendation score + 80% x AUM development score = final score. All surveyed individuals were selected at random.

For more information about the ranking and methodology visit STATISTA, and to see the complete list of Top Financial Advisory Firms of 2026 visit USA Today.

This award is not indicative of future investment performance and should not be construed as an endorsement of Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. by any client or industry participant. Rankings are based on information collected during the survey period and may not reflect subsequent developments.

About Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc.

Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. is a San Diego-based Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/Dealer with more than 40 years of experience serving independent financial advisors and RIAs. The firm's TAMP platform provides access to institutional investment management, trust services through Dunham Trust, Wyoming-based private trust solutions through Dunham Private Trust, and a suite of proprietary mutual funds backed by a performance-aligned, fulcrum-fee model. To learn more, visit dunham.com.

Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/Dealer. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services and securities offered through Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc.

Trust services offered through Dunham Trust, an affiliated Nevada Trust Company. Dunham Private Trust is the Wyoming division of Dunham Trust.

Media Contact: Czarina Frias, Director of Marketing & Business Development; [email protected]

SOURCE Dunham