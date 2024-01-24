DUNN-EDWARDS PICKS POWERHOUSE DUO FOR NEXT GEN COLOR LEADERSHIP

Scott Lambert and Lauren Hoferkamp usher in a new chapter of color innovation for the nearly century-strong brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunn-Edwards Corporation announced its next chapter of color leadership and marketing with the dynamic team of Scott Lambert, Manager of Color & Trends Marketing, and Lauren Hoferkamp, Senior Specialist of Color & Trends Marketing. The pair will work together closely to amplify color at Dunn-Edwards through trend forecasting, research and development, and strategic marketing initiatives.

Lambert is an esteemed creative director and trend leader with decades of experience across creative agencies, brands, and industries – with color and design at the core. As the leader of the Dunn-Edwards Color Team, he will spearhead research and development, trend strategy, marketing innovation, and more.

After 13 years as an Architectural Sales Representative for the company, Hoferkamp brings an intricate background and understanding of Dunn-Edwards, the color market, and the multi-channel customer journey to the new Color Team. She is a seasoned color expert, having previously owned and operated a surface design company in Southern California for over ten years.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of color at Dunn-Edwards with, not one, but two, leaders at the helm of our Color Team," said Lisa Kudukis, Vice President, Marketing & Innovation at Dunn-Edwards. "Scott's unique creative lens and experiential vision will infuse new energy into our color efforts, while Lauren knows Dunn-Edwards and our customers' color needs inside and out. This dream team will help us see color in a new light and push industry standards."

As it approaches its 100-year anniversary in 2025, the new Color Team signifies a new era at Dunn-Edwards with the development of industry-leading color collections for homeowners and professionals alike. The duo will attend Milan Design Week in April 2024.

To learn more about the latest innovation from Dunn-Edwards and its next-gen color leadership, visit the brand's Specs + Spaces blog .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

