Dunya Analytics and IBAT Introduce Leading Authoritative Nature Risk Platform

The most authoritative global biodiversity data is now available alongside the full suite of datasets required for a complete nature risk assessment.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunya Analytics today announced a collaboration with the IBAT Alliance to integrate its authoritative biodiversity datasets – the World Database on Protected and Conserved Areas, the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas, and the STAR metric – directly into the Dunya Analytics nature risk platform.

Dunya Analytics operates the most comprehensive TNFD LEAP-aligned automated nature risk screening platform on the market, analyzing hundreds of business locations in seconds across any geography or industry. The addition of IBAT data -- the exclusive source for the most authoritative biodiversity datasets for commercial use, recommended by every major reporting framework, including the TNFD and CSRD -- further enriches the platform's analytical depth.

Companies like FMC Corp already use the platform to automate scientific analysis across 20 global sites, meeting TNFD disclosure requirements with transparent, data-driven results and without requiring external consultants.

With IBAT data now integrated alongside other leading datasets, including the Natural History Museum London's Biodiversity Intactness Index, the platform puts world-leading nature risk assessment at the fingertips of corporate risk, finance, and sourcing managers to embed nature into business decision-making.

Dunya Analytics was recently named a finalist in the Nature Intelligence for Business Grand Challenge, organized by the TNFD, UNDP, and Conservation X Labs.

"Integrating IBAT data means our platform can now show companies not just that a site is near a protected area, but what species are at stake, how intact the surrounding ecosystem is, and what that means for their risk exposure and disclosure obligations," said Rebecca Stern, Chief Science Officer of Dunya Analytics.

"We are at a defining moment for biodiversity. Trusted, actionable data and insights are critical to inform decisions that shape our planet's future. IBAT stands at the heart of that mission - connecting science, policy, and business to drive real-world impact, and we're proud to work with collaborators to help organizations take informed action on biodiversity, reduce risk and strengthen resilience." said Nitika Agarwal, Managing Director, IBAT.

With the CSRD Omnibus coming into effect in 2027 for thousands of global corporations, and investor scrutiny of nature-related risks intensifying, the integration gives companies a single platform to understand and act on their nature risk exposure.

Available starting April 2026. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.dunya-analytics.com.

About Dunya Analytics

Dunya Analytics is a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation providing enterprise nature risk management for the regenerative economy. Built on the TNFD LEAP approach, its automated screening platform delivers nature risk analytics on demand, equipping companies to make nature-positive decisions that build business resilience. For more information, visit www.dunya-analytics.com.

About IBAT

The IBAT Alliance is a collaboration between four of the world's most influential conservation organisations: BirdLife International, Conservation International, the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN), and the United Nations Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC). Founded in 2008, it developed the IBAT platform, a web-based mapping and early-risk screening tool, which provides commercial access to the most authoritative biodiversity datasets – the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species™, the World Database on Protected and Conserved Areas (WDPCA) and the World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas (WDKBA) – to support positive action for nature. It also supports organisations with related disclosures.

For further information about IBAT, please visit: ibat-alliance.org

SOURCE Dunya Analytics