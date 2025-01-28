WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunya Analytics today unveiled an innovative platform that transforms how companies understand and manage their relationships with nature. The platform combines comprehensive biodiversity analytics with unprecedented ease of use, making sophisticated nature risk assessment accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Dunya Analytics Breaks Down Barriers to Measuring Biodiversity Risk with Intuitive New Approach

The platform is fully aligned with major global frameworks including the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN). Among the features that set it apart is its comprehensive roster of nature and biodiversity analytics, which seamlessly integrates Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' lands—a reflection of their indispensable role in conservation and a crucial element of its multifaceted approach.

"Companies often ask us how to get started with the daunting effort of measuring nature risk," said Dunya Analytics CEO and Founder Megan Pillsbury. "Our platform provides that starting point, guiding organizations through complex requirements while revealing opportunities for sustainable growth."

The platform's science-based methodology synthesizes leading nature datasets into an automated system that delivers clear, actionable insights. This approach enables businesses to conduct thorough analyses of their nature-related risks and opportunities without requiring extensive technical expertise.

"Dunya Analytics' platform is transforming how we approach biodiversity assessment and management," said Rachel Greengas, Global Sustainability Director at FMC Corporation. "The combination of comprehensive analytics and user-friendly design helps us translate complex data into actionable strategies. This tool is invaluable as we work to understand our impacts and dependencies on nature, including biodiversity, and identify risks and opportunities across our global operations."

As nature-related regulatory requirements continue to evolve, Dunya Analytics' platform helps businesses meet and move beyond compliance to take meaningful steps to achieve nature-positive goals.

Dunya Analytics is at the forefront of helping companies assess the implications of biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage, and resource overconsumption. Its digital platform simplifies biodiversity and nature risk analytics, making it as accessible and actionable as financial reporting for businesses of all sizes. By integrating deep expertise in biodiversity, risk analytics and technology, Dunya Analytics provides the tools necessary for businesses to meet regulatory requirements, protect natural resources and capitalize on opportunities to create a positive environmental impact. Dunya Analytics enables sustainable growth that aligns with ecological preservation.

