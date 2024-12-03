WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunya Analytics , a pioneer in biodiversity risk assessment, today announced the addition of Mike Ilardi as Chief Commercial Officer. This strategic hire underscores Dunya Analytics' commitment to empowering businesses with actionable, science-based risk analytics that reveal the financial and operational implications of biodiversity loss. By offering precise insights into ecosystem impacts and dependencies, Dunya Analytics enables organizations to mitigate risks, comply with emerging regulations, and implement nature-positive strategies that drive long-term sustainable growth.

Dunya Analytics Grows its Team, Hiring New Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Ilardi

Ilardi brings over a decade of experience driving growth in enterprise SaaS and climate tech solutions. Most recently, he served as Solutions Director for Climate, Nature and Sustainability at S&P Global, following their acquisition of The Climate Service, where he led the financial services practice. Prior to this, he directed impact investing programs at CapShift, developing climate investing strategies for organizations including 1% for the Planet and Google. His earlier experience includes roles at Strategy&/PwC and Unified, a social analytics platform acquired by iHeartRadio.

"Mike is a fierce champion for making risk analytics actionable for our customers, and his passion for impact amplifies our team's potential," said Megan Pillsbury, Founder and CEO of Dunya Analytics. "He is also a generous and thoughtful leader who shares our ambitious mission of accelerating the transition to a sustainable and equitable economy."

Ilardi adds, "I'm thrilled to join Dunya Analytics at such an exciting time, as nature risk analysis is becoming pivotal to sustainability strategy and risk management best practices. Companies are beginning to see that nature and climate risk are opposite sides of the same coin and that managing both is essential for sustainable growth. I'm excited to leverage my experience scaling climate tech solutions and creating impact-driven strategies to help organizations become more competitive while protecting our planet."

Ilardi holds dual master's degrees from the University of Michigan: an MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business and a Master's in Natural Resource Sustainability from the School for Environment & Sustainability.

Dunya Analytics is at the forefront of helping companies assess the implications of biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage, and resource overconsumption. Its digital platform simplifies biodiversity and nature risk analytics, making it as accessible and actionable as financial reporting for businesses of all sizes. By integrating deep expertise in biodiversity, risk analytics and technology, Dunya Analytics provides the tools necessary for businesses to meet regulatory requirements, protect natural resources and capitalize on opportunities to create a positive environmental impact. Dunya Analytics enables sustainable growth that aligns with ecological preservation.

