Duplass Brothers Productions Teams Up with Ink Films for 20th Anniversary Theatrical Release of The Puffy Chair

Celebrated indie film set for nationwide re-release in 2026

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Films has announced a new partnership with Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP) for the 20th anniversary theatrical release of The Puffy Chair.

Winner of the Audience Award at South by Southwest in 2005, The Puffy Chair is often credited with sparking the American "mumblecore" movement and redefining a generation of independent filmmaking. The 2026 re-release will mark the first time in more than a decade that the film will return to the big screen, complete with a new introduction curated by the Duplass brothers.

At once funny, awkward, and deeply human, The Puffy Chair follows Josh (Mark Duplass) and his girlfriend Emily (Katie Aselton) on a cross-country trip to deliver a recliner purchased on eBay — a journey that unravels into a poignant exploration of love, family, and the illusion of control. Shot on a shoestring budget with naturalistic performances and improvisational energy, the film became a touchstone for a generation of indie storytellers.

Mike Plante, head of distribution for Ink Films and former senior programmer for short films at the Sundance Film Festival, is not new to supporting DBP. "It's exciting to see indie filmmakers that I got to work with early in my career make films their own way and develop a personal style that leads to such a defining career. From being in the rooms to discuss their early, no-budget shorts from open submissions that led to The Puffy Chair to working on a 20th anniversary release with them is gratifying."

"Handmade storytelling from authentic humans was really the inspiration for us to launch Ink Films," said Kip Kelly, Founding Head of Ink Films. "The Puffy Chair represents a cornerstone for indie filmmaking and a foundation for future filmmakers. On behalf of Rory Reid and Beverly Rogers of The Rogers Foundation and Ink Films, it's a privilege to partner with indie pioneers like Mark and Jay to bring this film back to theaters where it belongs.

"Seeing The Puffy Chair return to theaters 20 years later feels surreal and incredibly special," said Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions. "It's a film about connection and imperfection — and to have it rediscovered by new audiences through partners like Ink Films, who genuinely champion independent voices, means the world to us."

Ink Films would like to thank Roadside Attractions for their support of this partnership and release. The 2026 theatrical rollout will include screenings at independent theaters nationwide and select special anniversary events celebrating the film's legacy.

About Ink Films

Ink Films is the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas. Established in 2024, Ink Films champions line-crossing storytellers who believe in the consequences of independent voices and the magic of moviegoing. Storytelling starts with ink.

About Duplass Brothers Productions

Founded by award-winning filmmakers Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn, Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP) creates original film, television, and digital projects known for their authenticity and heart. The company's acclaimed works include The Puffy Chair, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Language Lessons, as well as HBO favorites Togetherness, Room 104, and the Peabody Award–winning Somebody Somewhere. In addition to producing, the Duplass brothers are celebrated performers—Mark stars in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, earning multiple Emmy nominations, while Jay is known for roles in Transparent and Dying for Sex. With recent hits like Netflix's Penelope and Shudder's The Creep Tapes, DBP continues to lead in boundary-pushing, character-driven storytelling across platforms.

