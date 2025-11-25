Ink Films Acquires Sundance Prizewinner DJ Ahmet for U.S. Theatrical Release

Las Vegas–based distributor to debut Georgi M. Unkovski's celebrated feature in early 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Films, the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater, has acquired U.S. distribution rights from Films Boutique to DJ Ahmet, the acclaimed debut feature from Macedonian filmmaker Georgi M. Unkovski. The film, which earned both the World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the Sundance Film Festival, will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide in early 2026.

A coming-of-age drama rooted in culture, identity, and artistic expression, DJ Ahmet follows a 15-year-old boy from a remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia who turns to music as an escape from family pressures, rigid community expectations, and his first heartbreak. Visually striking and emotionally resonant, the film captures the universal struggle of finding one's voice in a world determined to shape it.

Produced by Cinema Futura (North Macedonia) with co-production partners in the Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia, and North Macedonia, DJ Ahmet is produced by Ivan Unkovski and Ivana Shekutkoska. The film has been praised for its authenticity, evocative storytelling, and powerful performances.

"The Rogers Foundation exists to transform lives through arts and education, and Ink Films is an extension of that mission," said Rory Reid, CEO of The Rogers Foundation, parent foundation of The Beverly Theater and Ink Films. "Acquiring a film as meaningful and artistically courageous as DJ Ahmet reflects our commitment to elevating powerful stories and giving visionary creators a platform to reach and inspire audiences."

Kip Kelly, Founding CXO of Ink Films and The Beverly Theater, adds, "Ink Films was founded to champion bold, artist-driven storytelling. DJ Ahmet explores the universal human need for self-expression and shows how art and music can be both a refuge and a catalyst for change. Stories like this deserve to be seen in theaters, and we're thrilled to deliver that experience to U.S. audiences."

Theater locations and opening dates are coming soon. For booking inquiries, visit inkfilms.com.

About Ink Films

Ink Films is the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas. Established in 2024, Ink Films champions line-crossing storytellers who believe in the consequences of independent voices and the magic of moviegoing. Storytelling starts with ink.

