DuPont and Aero Tec Laboratories (ATL) Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration in Racing Industry

New fuel bladder is first of three projects expected to revolutionize and enhance materials for the racing industry

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DuPont (NYSE: DD) announces a collaboration with Aero Tec Laboratories (ATL), a leader in safety fuel systems and flexible fluid containment technology, to bring long-term innovation to the racing industry. This collaboration begins with the launch of a new fuel bladder for Formula One cars.

DuPont™ Kevlar® EXO™ was first introduced to the life protection market in April 2023, enabling body armor with an unprecedented combination of flexibility and lightweight strength from an aramid fiber. In fuel bladders, it significantly enhances performance by providing superior resistance to impact and abrasion. This improvement in strength allows for the development of lighter yet highly reliable fuel bladder systems, meeting stringent FIA requirements while reducing overall weight by more than 20%. Kevlar® EXO™ thus plays a crucial role in enabling the creation of high-performance products that prioritize safety and efficiency.

"The first time we tested Kevlar® EXO™, we knew it was going to be game changing. We have not seen any new innovation or technology like this in fuel bladders in decades," said ATL CEO Giles Dawson. "With the weight savings Kevlar® EXO™ enables, we are excited to see how we can further collaborate to bring even more innovative FIA-certified products to the industry. Our development focus for the 2026 regulations where every race car will utilize with fully sustainable fuel, this innovative new material has provided several benefits in our development efforts."

Drawing on their combined knowledge and expertise in safety, design, racing industry certification, mechanical testing capabilities, and research and development, DuPont and ATL worked together to ensure the new fuel bladder complies with FIA safety standards. This successful collaboration has ultimately led to the transformation of the way F1 fuel bladders are constructed.

After the success of the initial program, DuPont and ATL plan to expand their collaboration to explore how they can apply the learnings from F1 fuel bladders to other racing industries such as NASCAR, IndyCar, and Le Mans.

"This collaboration goes beyond the fact that Kevlar® EXO™ is DuPont's biggest fiber innovation in more than 50 years. It also further proves the variety of game changing applications the material can have outside of military and defense, allowing us to take a front row seat in new industries," says DuPont™ Global Commercial Leader for Kevlar® EXO™ Jill Clements. "The performance we're seeing from Kevlar® EXO™ has enabled us to look to new markets, applications, and industries, and we're excited about what's next."

Read more about the new fuel bladders here.

