DuPont and Point Blank Enterprises Announce Exclusive Partnership for DuPont™ Kevlar® EXO™

News provided by

DuPont

22 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

New relationship will deliver an unmatched combination of protection, lightweight and flexibility in body armor for law enforcement personnel, powered by Kevlar® EXO

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) and Point Blank Enterprises (PBE), a global leader in protective solutions for military and law enforcement professionals today announced an exclusive agreement to offer body armor made with Kevlar® EXO aramid fiber for North America State and Local Law Enforcement departments.

Kevlar® EXO aramid fiber is the most significant aramid fiber innovation in over 50 years and an entirely new technology platform developed to serve endless applications where performance and protection is required in intense and demanding conditions. Kevlar® EXO™ offers body armor an unprecedented combination of lightweight, flexibility and protection from an aramid fiber.

DuPont Kevlar® has long been the advanced material behind high-performing body armor that helps protect those who serve. Now, with this new body armor crafted by Point Blank using Kevlar® EXO, law enforcement officers can experience previously unavailable levels of ballistic protection without compromising on mobility and comfort. With unmatched pliability, Kevlar® EXO contours to curves and body lines, helping to provide a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection. Kevlar® EXO technology combined with Point Blank's body armor design and manufacturing capabilities will answer the demand for lightweight protection without having to sacrifice comfort and mobility.

"We are proud to partner with Point Blank, a leader in law enforcement protection to improve the comfort and mobility for law enforcement personnel by using our combined capabilities to create the most comfortable body armor in the world." said Steven LaGanke, global business leader, DuPont Life Protection. "This new body armor will meet NIJ standards while providing a flexible and lightweight solution that helps empower law enforcement personnel to operate at peak performance."

Michael Foreman, Executive Vice President of Point Blank Enterprises said, "the new NIJ certification standard that was released in November 2023 has higher conditioning and protection level requirements that shall result in improved ballistic protection for law enforcement, now with Kevlar® EXO™ we have been able to create a suite of new offerings that meet and exceed these requirements with a solution more comfortable and flexible than any other option on the market. We cannot wait to start protecting law enforcement officers with this new innovation later this year."  

To learn more about the new body armor from Point Blank powered by Kevlar® EXO, visit the Point Blank booth at SHOT show, booth #10360 or visit www.pointblankenterises.com.  

About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.

About DuPont 
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Point Blank Enterprises
Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. ("PBEI") is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world.  The Company's ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections, and security personnel, both domestically and abroad.  For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

