DuPont and Zhen Ding Technology Group Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance High-End Printed Circuit Board Technology Development

SHENZEN, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) and Zhen Ding Technology Group (Zhen Ding) (4958-TW) announced they have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in advanced printed circuit board (PCBs) technology. The signing ceremony, held yesterday at the Shenzhen Avary Time Center, was attended by Charles Shen, Chairman, Zhen Ding; Yi Zhang, President of the Asia Pacific Region, DuPont; and Thean Ming Tan, Global Business Director for Laminates, DuPont.

Through this strategic partnership, DuPont and Zhen Ding will work to enhance end-user applications, advance cutting-edge research and development, improve material performance, and promote the sustainable development of the electronics sector. Furthermore, they intend to deepen their cooperation in advancing smart manufacturing, corporate governance, and sustainability initiatives.

"As a leader in the global PCB industry, Zhen Ding possesses significant technical expertise and is open to collaborations that drive industry development," said Yi Zhang, President, DuPont Asia Pacific Region. "DuPont is honored to partner with the best in the field to enhance customer service and unlock new innovative possibilities for the global electronics sector."

DuPont is an industry leader in advanced interconnects and thermal management, providing solutions for chip fabrication, packaging, PCBs, and assembly. These solutions are critical for fostering breakthrough innovations vital for advanced computing and artificial intelligence. DuPont is committed to being the partner of choice for its customers, addressing the evolving demands in sectors such as advanced packaging, high-end substrates, AI applications, automotive electronics, high-frequency communications, and data centers. Through materials innovation, DuPont delivers superior quality solutions that empower customers to succeed both now and in the future.

"As a global leader in the electronic materials industry, DuPont possesses robust R&D, reliable quality, manufacturing capabilities, and a stable global supply chain. These are core competencies that Zhen Ding highly values," said Charles Shen, Chairman, Zhen Ding Group. "In this partnership, both parties will integrate their respective resources, collaboratively explore growth opportunities, and exert a positive influence on the industry. Through comprehensive cooperation in the development of new materials and key technologies, we aim to address the industry's demand for the complex performance of advanced PCBs and foster future innovations."

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical services to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com/

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com .

About Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 4958) specializes in the research, development, production, and sales variety of products, including flexible printed circuit board (FPC) and surface mount assembly (SMA), substrate-likes PCBs (SLP), high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, ultra-thin Mini LED board, multilayer rigid printed circuit boards (RPCB) and IC substrates (ICS). These products are widely used in end products such as computer information, consumer electronics, communications networks, automotive electronics, AI server high-speed computing, optical module and medical applications. The company offers professional one-stop shopping, full-solution services to customer worldwide. For more detailed information, please visit the company website: www.zdtco.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement about Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target, "outlook," "stabilization," "confident," "preliminary," "initial," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding outlook, expectations and guidance. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of DuPont to effect the separation transactions described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; (ii) the possibility that the separation transactions will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; (iii) the possibility that the separation transactions will not achieve their intended benefits; (iv) the impact of the separation transactions on DuPont's businesses and the risk that the separations may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on DuPont's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (v) the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs, in connection with the separation transactions; (vi) the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of DuPont or the separated companies following completion of the separation transactions; (vii) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the separation transactions on the market price of DuPont's securities and/or on the financial performance of DuPont; (viii) the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the separation transactions, including the future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability; (ix) the ability to achieve anticipated credit ratings in connection with the separation transactions; (x) the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the separation transactions and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and other portfolio changes and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; (xi) risks and uncertainties related to the settlement agreement concerning PFAS liabilities reached June 2023 with plaintiff water utilities by Chemours, Corteva, EIDP and DuPont; (xii) risks and costs related to each of the parties respective performance under and the impact of the arrangement to share future eligible PFAS costs by and between DuPont, Corteva and Chemours, including the outcome of any pending or future litigation related to PFAS or PFOA, including personal injury claims and natural resource damages claims; the extent and cost of ongoing remediation obligations and potential future remediation obligations; changes in laws and regulations applicable to PFAS chemicals; (xiii) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities; (xiv) the failure to realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with the separation transactions and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio management, productivity and infrastructure actions; (xv) the risks and uncertainties, including increased costs and the ability to obtain raw materials and meet customer needs from, among other events, pandemics and responsive actions; (xvi) timing and recovery from demand declines in consumer-facing markets, including in China; (xvii) adverse changes in worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international trade, geopolitical, capital markets and other external conditions; and other factors beyond DuPont's control, including inflation, recession, military conflicts, natural and other disasters or weather-related events, that impact the operations of the company, its customers and/or its suppliers; (xviii) the ability to offset increases in cost of inputs, including raw materials, energy and logistics; (xix) the risks associated with demand and market conditions in the semiconductor industry and associated end markets, including from continuing or expanding trade disputes or restrictions, including on exports to China of U.S.-regulated products and technology; (xx) the risks, including ability to achieve, and costs associated with DuPont's sustainability strategy, including the actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, and the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected; (xxi) other risks to DuPont's business and operations, including the risk of impairment; (xxii) the possibility that the Company may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the $1 billion share repurchase program announced on February 6, 2024 and that the program may be suspended, discontinued or not completed prior to its termination on June 30, 2025; and (xxiii) other risk factors discussed in DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

SOURCE DuPont