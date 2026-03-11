DuPont Honored for Transformational Innovation in Industrial Water Reuse

FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP Elements Receive Transformational Innovation Award from Water Reuse Association

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has received a 2026 WateReuse Award for Excellence in the Transformational Innovation category for its FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP elements. The reverse osmosis solution is designed to help industrial users advance wastewater treatment and reuse while enabling minimal‑ and zero‑liquid‑discharge (MLD/ZLD) strategies.

The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC16UHP, a reverse osmosis element designed to concentrate wastewater streams, enables a more efficient and sustainable approach to water reuse and wastewater treatment. With the ability to operate under ultra-high-pressure conditions, FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP elements enable high water recovery to support industrial users facing stringent discharge regulations while reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operational costs.

"We're honored that the FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP element has been recognized for its ability to transform industrial wastewater treatment and reuse," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "By helping customers lower operating costs, reduce energy use, and strengthen sustainability performance, this innovation delivers meaningful value where it matters most."

This award builds on continued recognition for FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP and its potential impact on industrial water reuse applications—with recent recognitions from the R&D100 and Edison Awards.

The WateReuse Awards for Excellence program recognizes WateReuse members and their projects and partnerships that advance the adoption of water reuse through leadership in education, advocacy, technology, and water resource management. The award was presented at the 2026 WateReuse Symposium, held March 8–11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries around the world. DuPont offers market‑leading technologies to address challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins, and complete systems.

