DuPont Water Solutions Expands Data-Driven WAVE PRO Design Tool with Reverse Osmosis and Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration, Ion Exchange, Reverse Osmosis, and Nanofiltration Now Integrated into One Advanced Water Treatment Design Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions today announced the expansion of Water Application Value Engine (WAVE PRO), its advanced online water treatment modeling tool, with the addition of reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF) capabilities. The enhanced platform now integrates ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange (IX), RO, and NF into a single, comprehensive water treatment design solution for applications including drinking water, industrial utility water, wastewater, and seawater desalination.

WAVE PRO is the next generation of the Water Application Value Engine (WAVE) software platform, guiding water professionals through the treatment design process with a robust calculation engine that enables highly accurate system modeling. As a data‑driven software tool, WAVE PRO leverages real performance data to model complex water treatment systems. Through an intuitive digital interface, users can adjust model parameters to simulate specific feedwater conditions and operational scenarios, helping determine optimal system configurations while incorporating project specific economics to improve operating expense and water balance calculations."

"We are excited to offer our municipal and industrial customers WAVE PRO, the cloud-based latest generation of water treatment design tools—now integrating ultrafiltration, ion exchange, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration in one comprehensive platform," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "By bringing these core water treatment technologies together, WAVE PRO provides more accurate, data‑driven system design that optimizes membrane and energy use, can extend asset lifetimes, and helps customers reduce the environmental footprint of water treatment while achieving their operational and financial goals."

WAVE PRO seamlessly integrates an extensive range of DuPont Water Solutions technologies, including DuPont™ IntegraTec™ and Inge™ ultrafiltration modules, DuPont™ AmberLite™ ion exchange resins, and FilmTec™ reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements—bringing industry‑leading filtration and separation technologies together in one powerful design environment. With the addition of reverse osmosis and nanofiltration, WAVE PRO now provides access to the FilmTec™ element portfolio for brackish water reverse osmosis membranes, seawater reverse osmosis membranes, nanofiltration elements, and FilmTec™ Fortilife™ elements, enabling more comprehensive and confident water treatment system design.

Originally launched more than a decade ago, the WAVE software platform made advanced proprietary water treatment models—refined over more than 30 years—accessible to a broader audience. Since then, WAVE has become a trusted industry tool, referenced in more than 100 technical journals and downloaded more than 16,000 times in the past three years alone. Today, WAVE PRO is utilized by more than 4,000 water treatment professionals worldwide.

Customers currently using WAVE can transition seamlessly to WAVE PRO with backward compatibility. As a web‑based platform, WAVE PRO can be accessed securely from any computer or tablet using a single sign‑in and is compatible with both Microsoft Windows and iOS. The platform supports secure collaboration and sharing across teams and automatically updates with the latest features and enhancements.

WAVE PRO is free to use and available on DuPont Water Solutions' WaterApp, which includes a broad range of digital tools to help water professionals—from optimizing membrane cost and carbon footprint in water treatment plants, to calculating ion exchange resin replacement requirements. To directly sign in: http://wavepro.dupont.com

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries around the world. DuPont offers a broad portfolio of membranes, resins, and complete systems to address the challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users—including the microelectronics industry. The team continues to innovate solutions that support growing global water and energy demands, including technologies that enable the production of electricity, lithium, and green hydrogen.

