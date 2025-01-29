DuPont Announces 2nd Annual Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards Program

Awards program recognizing excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® to help drive and promote continued sustainable innovation

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2nd annual global Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards program. The awards program is designed to recognize companies and organizations across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The awards program is open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university, material recovery facility, or other healthcare company focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material. Other criteria include that the initiative or solution be implemented within the last 18 months of the award application entry date and show significant sustainability-focused achievement and resulting metrics.

"Now in its second year, we're proud of this awards program that nicely complements DuPont Tyvek's mission of delivering essential innovations that help improve patient safety. We continue to shine a light on advancements in sustainability that are being made across the healthcare industry as DuPont also continues to make sustainability a key focus," said Kelly Reichert, global business director, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods.

Interested companies should visit www.Tyvek.com/HCAwards to review more information about the categories and criteria and complete an award application online. The awards application process will be open January 22 through May 23, 2025. Following the judging process from a panel of sustainability, healthcare and packaging experts and industry thought leaders, including representatives inside and outside of DuPont, award winners will be announced in conjunction with the Medical Packaging Conference hosted by DuPont in the Fall of 2025 (specific dates to be announced).

This awards program further supports the Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team's work to help advance DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions. DuPont issued an announcement on September 19, 2024, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The net-zero commitment builds on the significant progress DuPont has achieved since 2019 when the company established its Acting on Climate Goal as part of its overall sustainability strategy. As announced in April 2024, DuPont has exceeded its climate targets – achieving a 58% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline and achieving a 39% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life of sold products from a 2020 baseline. DuPont announced that the Luxembourg and Richmond, Virginia, facilities where Tyvek® is manufactured, achieved ISCC PLUS certification. These facilities source 100% of their electricity from renewable energy certificates (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in their operations annually ( see DuPont Sustainability Report).

