DuPont Announces Election of James A. Lico to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that James A. Lico has been elected to the company's Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to the DuPont Board of Directors," said Ed Breen, Executive Chairman of DuPont. "Jim brings a wealth of operating and functional experience running global industrial companies and an exceptional track record of value creation through business transformation. His broad experience including capital allocation and leadership strategies combined with a deep passion for technology and innovation will be a valuable asset to our board as we pursue DuPont's separation plan to further unlock shareholder value and drive sustainable growth."

Mr. Lico is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive Corporation, a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions. He has held this position and been a member of Fortive's board of directors since the company's founding in 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Lico served in leadership positions in a variety of different functions and businesses at Danaher Corporation after joining Danaher in 1996, serving as an Executive Vice President from 2005 until 2016. Mr. Lico served as a director of NetScout Systems, Inc., a public company, from 2015 to 2018. He is also a member of the Business Council, the University of Michigan-Dearborn National Advisory Council, and the University of Michigan's Seattle Campaign Council.

