DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Apr 17, 2024, 19:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of thirty-eight cents ($0.38) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on June 17, 2024, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

