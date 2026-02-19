DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on March 16, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

About DuPont

