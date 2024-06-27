DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

DuPont

Jun 27, 2024, 16:05 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of thirty-eight cents ($0.38) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 16, 2024, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with™, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc

SOURCE DuPont

Also from this source

DuPont to Acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated

DuPont to Acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a leading medical device contract...
DuPont and Desun Unveil Flexible Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

DuPont and Desun Unveil Flexible Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

DuPont and Desun Energy officially launched flexible solar panels featuring DuPont™ Tedlar® frontsheet today at Intersolar Europe 2024, taking place...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics