DuPont Announces Two Technology Leaders as DuPont Laureates

Dr. Deyan Wang and Nicholas Sands Recognized for a Career of Innovation and Business Impact; Achieve Highest Technical Level in the Company

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2024 -- DuPont today announced that two of its technology leaders have achieved the professional distinction of DuPont Laureate, the company's most distinguished technical designation. The newly appointed Laureates are Dr. Deyan Wang, DuPont Electronics & Industrial and Nicholas (Nick) Sands of DuPont Water & Protection.

"I'm tremendously honored to recognize Deyan and Nick, two of DuPont's most celebrated innovators and congratulate them on their achievements," said Alexa Dembek, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer at DuPont. "Through a career filled with technical accomplishments, scientific pursuits and people-first mentorship, these two leaders have earned our respect and appreciation. Their groundbreaking science and engineering feats have helped transform industries and society now and for future generations."

To achieve the highly prestigious level of DuPont Laureate, scientists and engineers are nominated by their peers and undergo a rigorous selection process based on their technical and business leadership. Laureates have strong track records of exceptional contributions which have materially contributed to DuPont's business success. Through both personal contributions and collaboration with others, these innovation leaders translate their scientific and technical knowledge, skills, and commitment into results with significant impact for global customers.

"I'm profoundly grateful to be elevated to this prestigious position, which inspires me to continue to push the boundaries of scientific achievement," said Wang. "I share this distinction with my colleagues who I value for their support and collaboration. I look forward to continuing to set an example for others in the technical community and motivate the next generation of innovators to reach their full potential and create value not only for the company but for the world."

Dr. Deyan Wang, DuPont Electronics & Industrial

Throughout his 30-year career as a scientist and technical leader for the electronic materials industry, Dr. Wang has been a lifetime achiever in creating pathfinding technology for business success, including three revolutionary and highly profitable technology platforms – embedded barrier layer, immersion topcoat for 193 nm immersion lithography, and novel leveler materials for plated copper interconnects. These inventions have driven new processes with customers and industries and have made DuPont a leader in materials for semiconductor and circuit board manufacturing.

While currently working in Emerging Technologies, Wang is an accomplished product developer who innovates in breakout growth segments that span across the entire electronics industry, including Flexible Displays, Image Sensors, and 5G High Speed Connectivity.

Dr. Wang has been granted over 58 U.S. patents covering technologies, including metallization for interconnect in both semiconductor and circuit board industries, lithography and immersion lithography, display and carbon-based semiconductors.

Dr. Wang is an active member of the DuPont Asian Group employee resource group, dedicating his time and talent mentoring others. He has worked to strengthen the connection among the different cultures of Asian colleagues to show how diversity and inclusion can drive productivity, efficiency and problem solving.

In 2023, he received the company's Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement.

Wang earned his bachelor's degree in Physics from Liaoning Normal University (China), M.S. in Physics and Ph.D. in Polymer Science from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Nicholas (Nick) Sands, DuPont Water & Protection

"It is a great honor to join this group of legendary technical experts," said Sands. "I am excited that DuPont values the contributions of the engineers and scientists that design, safely operate, and maintain our manufacturing facilities, as well as those that invent new products and processes for the benefit of our customers."

Over a 34-year career, Sands has served as the DuPont and internationally recognized expert in Automation & Process Control (A&PC), including Alarm Management (AM), Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. He drives competitive advantage for DuPont through the development and application of innovative proprietary automation strategies that enable the safe and efficient operation of processes. He has directly contributed to the success of over $1 billion in capital projects, including the new world-class Tyvek® production line in Luxembourg.

Sands has played a pivotal role in developing the first industry standard for Alarm Management, which, together with training and guidance, improved process safety worldwide. He championed the implementation of Alarm Management across DuPont and led substantial improvements to SIS practices. He was instrumental in creating and introducing SIS metrics to raise awareness of risks, and in promoting the adoption of the company-standard application for SIS documentation, using new technology to increase the digitalization of SIS work processes.

Sands is widely regarded for his coaching, training, mentoring of colleagues, and building teams to enhance the capability of process safety and automation resources, thereby developing the next generation of experts and leaders across the company and the industry.

Sands is also a highly respected technical leader in process automation industry organizations, recognized for his long-term commitment to developing industry standards and his service in various leadership roles. He has received the International Society of Automation (ISA) Standards Excellence Award and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards Exceptional Achievement Award. Additionally, he was honored as an ISA Fellow and was inducted into Control Magazine's Process Automation Hall of Fame.

Sands earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD)

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

