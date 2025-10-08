DuPont Announces Winners of Second Annual Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards

Awards recognize excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® material to help drive and promote continued innovation in sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced the winners of its global awards program, the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards, during the Medical Packaging Conference (MPC) hosted by DuPont October 6-8, 2025. This annual awards program recognizes leaders across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The three 2025 winners, who utilize healthcare packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material and whose efforts show a significant focus on sustainability, are:

Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards – 2025 Winners

Packaging (re)design: Evercare

Evercare developed the Endurance R50 film, a medical-grade packaging solution that incorporates up to 50% post-consumer advanced recycling technology supplied by sister company Selenis, while maintaining the performance and safety of virgin materials. When combined with Tyvek® lidding, the film provides superior thermoforming, sealing and sterilization resistance. This innovation helps reduce reliance on virgin fossil-fuel-based plastics, lowers carbon emissions and supports the healthcare industry's move toward circularity.

Operational efficiencies: Amcor

Amcor created ACT2100™, a next-generation Tyvek® heat seal coating that delivers 25% stronger seals and 50% greater breathability than comparable products. These advances enable faster, more reliable sterilization cycles and improve packaging integrity under demanding conditions. With consistent application and fiber-free peels, ACT2100™ enhances user experience, reduces manufacturing risks and ensures supply chain reliability across multiple global sites.

Sustainability in-use: B. Braun Medical, Inc.

B. Braun redesigned its regional anesthesia and procedure tray packaging to significantly reduce both plastic and paper use. By pairing Amcor's Sureform Ultra forming film with Tyvek® 1059B rollstock, the new sterile barrier system eliminates 64 metric tons of plastic and 4,400 pounds of paper annually. The change also lowers CO₂e emissions by 198 metric tons each year and makes packaging easier for hospitals to recycle—advancing B. Braun's global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030.

"The award-winning initiatives showcased in the 2025 DuPont™ Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards are a true testament to how the healthcare packaging industry continues to make meaningful strides in sustainable innovation," said David Domnisch, vice president and general manager, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar®. "DuPont is proud to partner with customers in the healthcare and healthcare packaging industry to help them meet and exceed their sustainability goals while continuing to provide the highest level of product and patient safety."

The Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards program further supports the Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team's work to help advance DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The program is open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university, material recovery facility, or other healthcare company focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material. The next application period is expected to open in May 2026.

