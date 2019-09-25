DuPont Appoints Amy G. Brady to Board of Directors

Amy G. Brady is Chief Information Officer (CIO), Executive Vice President at KeyCorp, a bank-based financial services company. In this role, Ms. Brady leads the company's shared services for technology, operations, data, client and account servicing, security services (including cybersecurity) and procurement. Prior to joining KeyCorp in 2012, Ms. Brady spent 25 years with Bank of America, including as CIO, Enterprise Technology and Operations, where she was responsible for technology and operations delivery for critical enterprise functions including Finance, Risk, Human Resources, Marketing, Legal and Audit.

