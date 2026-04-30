DuPont Collaborates with Uncountable to Advance AI-Ready Labs Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced a strategic collaboration with Uncountable, an AI-driven platform for end-to-end product and application development, to advance its AI-ready labs initiative. The collaboration marks a major step forward in how DuPont scales digital lab workflows, expands access to high-quality experimental data, and turns insights into faster, more efficient innovation across its R&D organization helping customers bring solutions to market with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.

"High-quality, structured data is critical to achieving innovation excellence at scale—enabling advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI to accelerate delivery of solutions to our customers," said Marty DeGroot, Chief Technology Officer at DuPont. "Working with Uncountable strengthens our ability to deploy these capabilities consistently across the enterprise, improving speed to market, R&D effectiveness, and the long-term performance of our innovation portfolio."

The collaboration enhances how DuPont designs, tests, and optimizes complex formulations, helping accelerate the delivery of new solutions to customers. By standardizing data and optimizing R&D workflows through Uncountable's platform, DuPont aims to increase R&D productivity, and support durable, profitable growth. This reflects DuPont's continued focus on innovation discipline, digital execution, and competitive differentiation.

"We're excited to collaborate with DuPont as they scale AI-ready lab workflows across their R&D organization," said Will Tashman, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer at Uncountable. "By standardizing data and streamlining how experiments are captured and analyzed, we aim to help DuPont move faster from testing to insight—and accelerate delivery of new solutions to customers."

About Uncountable

Uncountable is the AI platform for end-to-end product development. It captures, structures, and connects data across the lifecycle to create a unified data layer powering AI-driven innovation, productivity, and risk reduction. Serving more than 150 customers across chemicals, advanced materials, consumer goods, food and agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, Uncountable operates globally. Learn more at uncountable.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont