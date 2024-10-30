DuPont Earns Best Partner Award for Innovation from Samsung Electronics

Recognized for Product Development in Novel Polishing Pads for Advanced Semiconductor Fabrication

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has been selected for the 2024 Best Partner Award from Samsung Electronics in the Innovation category. The award recognizes DuPont's development of polishing pads for advanced semiconductor fabrication and was presented at Samsung's third annual Material-day (M-day) event.

Organized by Samsung Electronics' Materials Technology Group, M-day gathers semiconductor material suppliers and other supply chain partners to discuss materials and technology trends and celebrate outstanding achievements.

DuPont is an innovation leader in polishing pads, slurries and advanced cleans for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and continues to invest in the development of new products and features, including offerings for emerging technical performance needs, process efficiency and sustainability. Products such as CMP pads in the Ikonic™ pad family are enabling effective and consistent polishing of semiconductor wafers at the most advanced technology nodes, supporting semiconductor industry advancement for technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and data centers.

"Innovation is a collaborative effort, where insight into process requirements and feedback from customers drives product development and optimization," said Sanjay Kotha, Global Business Director, CMP Technologies, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "We are honored to be selected for the Best Partner Award for innovation in CMP pads and truly value our relationship with Samsung Electronics. This recognition represents success for our team both for the technical achievements and for the strong collaboration, reflecting our commitment to be a Partner of Choice to our customers."

At the 2023 M-day event, DuPont was honored by Samsung Electronics with the Best Partner Award in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) category for contributions in establishing a sustainable supply chain by collaborating to develop more sustainable semiconductor materials.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

