DuPont Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

News provided by

DuPont

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Receives the Equality 100 Award as a Top Scorer and Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. DuPont's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"At DuPont, we've set a goal to become one of the world's most inclusive workplaces, and receiving this recognition is an indication of the progress we're making," said Kim Markiewicz, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, DuPont. "To live our purpose of empowering the world with the essential innovations to thrive, we need the diversity of thought and creativity among our teams and our leaders. This means the environment we create for employees, through our inclusive employee benefits, anti-discrimination policies, supplier diversity efforts, and the support of our vibrant Employee Resource Groups, is a critical component of our success."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

