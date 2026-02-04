DuPont Expands Dairy Reverse Osmosis Portfolio with Mesh Wrapped FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF Element

New FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF reverse osmosis element provides enhanced productivity and operational performance in a mesh wrapped configuration, enabling high-quality dairy products

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of the FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF element—an advanced mesh wrapped reverse osmosis solution engineered for dairy processors who rely on mesh wrapped systems and now seek greater active area and higher productivity.

As dairy producers seek to maximize throughput while maintaining trusted operational practices, FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF element offers a drop-in solution that can deliver approximately 5 percent higher active membrane area and up to 50 percent greater productivity compared to conventional mesh wrapped elements. The technology enables dairy processors to achieve higher yields and improved efficiencies without changing their established operations.

"The FilmTec™ MXP RO‑8038‑FF element is our answer to our customers who prefer mesh wrapped technology for dairy production—familiar handling with the meaningful productivity gains FilmTec™ Hypershell™ XP elements have become known for," said Noel Carr, Global Dairy Market Leader for DuPont Water Solutions. "With this new element, dairy processors can achieve higher throughput and more consistent operational performance, all while maintaining the mesh wrapped configuration they trust to produce high‑quality dairy products."

FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF element is engineered for the concentration of milk, whey, and lactose streams, supporting higher recovery rates and less wastewater generation. Its dimensions align with competitive 8038-sized elements, ensuring seamless changeovers in dairy facilities.

The introduction of FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038 element expands DuPont's FilmTec™ reverse osmosis element dairy portfolio, giving customers the power of choice: FilmTec™ MXP elements for improved productivity in current mesh wrapped systems, and FilmTec™ Hypershell™ XP elements for improved productivity, maximum energy savings through reduced bypass, and easier handling.

FilmTec™ MXP RO-8038-FF element is a part of DuPont's broader portfolio of membrane and ion exchange technologies designed to support the life sciences and food industries. Our extensive range of products, technical expertise, manufacturing excellence, continuous innovation, and global reach provide solutions to address application and process challenges, facilitating cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable operations.

