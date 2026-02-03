DuPont Launches Liveo™ C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber Series for Healthcare Applications

Improved-rheology medical-grade LSR offers process flexibility for fabricating medical devices, including devices intended for implantation in humans for less than 30 days, as well as for non-implant applications

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of Liveo™ C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), a new USP Class VI (C6) series of medical-grade, two-part silicone elastomers engineered to meet the stringent requirements of medical device applications.

The Liveo™ C6-8XX LSR series delivers precision, reliability and processing efficiency for healthcare applications, particularly medical device fabrication. Featuring improved rheology and lower viscosity, these materials enable faster and more consistent molding cycles, as well as processing flexibility, making them ideal for fully automated production environments.

Designed for high heat stability, sterilization via multiple methods and proven biocompatibility, the new LSR series supports the development of safe, high-quality, complex medical devices, including non-implant and short-term implant healthcare components. The series includes five products representing a range of hardnesses from 30 to 70 Shore A: Liveo™ C6-830 LSR, Liveo™ C6-840 LSR, Liveo™ C6-850 LSR, Liveo™ C6-860 LSR and Liveo™ C6-870 LSR.

"DuPont™ Liveo™ C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber has been engineered to provide flexibility and reliability for medical device manufacturers," said Mateo Chirinos Palacios, global product marketing manager for DuPont Healthcare Solutions. "With better flow during molding and a pot life of greater than three days, this new LSR series enables improved processability and more complex designs, among many other benefits."

The new medical-grade product series meets USP Class VI and select EP regulatory requirements, complies with REACH SVHC (< 0.1% w/w) requirements, and tested according to ISO 10993 standards. Liveo™ C6-8XX LSRs are manufactured under ISO 9001, 14001 and 13485 certifications to provide the highest quality and reliability for healthcare applications.

Supplied in convenient two-component kits, Liveo™ C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber materials complement precision molding and automated systems, helping OEMs achieve efficiency without compromising safety or performance.

To learn more about these new LSRs, including detailed product specifications, regulatory compliance information and processing guidelines, visit the DuPont™ Liveo™ C6-8XX Liquid Silicone Rubber web page, accessible via the "Medical Device Solutions" section of liveo.dupont.com.

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations supporting medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and transportation.

