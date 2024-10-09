DuPont Files Complaint with the International Trade Commission

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against Xiamen Dangsheng New Materials and affiliates ("Dangs") and Jiangsu Qingyun New Materials and affiliates ("Kingwills"), among others, to block importation of products that infringe DuPont intellectual property (IP) related to its Tyvek® brand and products.

The ITC is an independent, non-partisan agency that investigates and makes determinations in proceedings involving imports claimed to injure a domestic industry or violate U.S. intellectual property rights. DuPont is asking the ITC to investigate its claims and issue a general exclusion order to bar the importation of any infringing materials into the United States. This would include all applications where the infringing material is imported as a stand-alone product or incorporated into a converted or finished good.

"For many decades, DuPont has been investing to deliver world class innovation with our technology and products, which is why so many customers trust the superior quality and performance of authentic Tyvek® products in their most vital applications. This is why we take actions to defend our proprietary technology advancements, our scientists who develop them, and our customers who utilize Tyvek® products in life-critical applications," said David Domnisch – DuPont Vice President & General Manager, DuPont™ Tyvek®. "We are committed to fight for fair competition, vigorously defending our IP rights when they are being infringed and will pursue all available enforcement options in the U.S. and other global jurisdictions."

About Tyvek®

DuPont™ Tyvek® has been a world leader in nonwoven technology for over 50 years and has enabled new dimensions of protection, security, and safety in a wide variety of industries and applications, including Medical Packaging, Personal Protection, Graphics & Protective Packaging, and Building Envelope solutions. Through collaborative and engaging relationships, DuPont™ Tyvek® continues to innovate and exceed customers' expectations to keep them, and the world moving >Forward Together™. Learn more at tyvek.com .

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com .

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

All express and implied statements in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US federal securities laws, including statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, and the expected outcomes, for defending DuPont's intellectual property. See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

