DuPont FilmTec™ Nanofiltration Membranes Win 2024 Sustainability Technology of the Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that FilmTec™ Nanofiltration (NF) membrane portfolio has been named the 2024 Sustainable Technology of the Year at the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards. Hosted by Sustainability LIVE, the award celebrates technologies that enable more sustainable commerce and the development of greener solutions.

Nanofiltration, a low-energy water purification membrane technology, is helping our world solve numerous goals for sustainable development — from drinking water access and industrial water reuse to lithium extraction, seawater brine recovery, and milk concentration into valuable forms of protein.

"Our team at DuPont Water Solutions is extremely proud that our FilmTec™ Nanofiltration (NF) membrane portfolio has been named the 2024 Sustainable Technology of the Year," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "From supporting sustainable development goals for clean water or zero hunger, to enabling cleaner energy and climate action, the human condition is improved through the advancement and use of our nanofiltration membrane technologies."

NF membranes are used to separate multiple solutes in a liquid feed, usually with differences in ionic charge. In addition to water purification, this technology is used to recover, recycle, and concentrate valuable solutes in mining, industrial chemical processes, microelectronics manufacturing, dairy processing, and many more applications.

"Innovation and sustainability should not operate on parallel paths; it's at their intersection where companies can make the biggest impact on society and solve for some of the biggest societal challenges," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "In the case of nanofiltration, DuPont's R&D team has continuously innovated our NF products to be more durable and require less energy and support customers' on their sustainability journey."

DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

Technologies include reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems.

