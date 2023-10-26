DuPont Introduces Conductive Tape for Use as Dry Electrode in Biosignal Monitoring

A new silicone-based soft skin conductive tape from DuPont will support the development of biosignal-monitoring devices with stable data quality and high patient comfort.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that it is introducing DuPont Liveo Soft Skin Conductive Tape 1-3150 – a silicone-based thermoset adhesive for electrical biosignal sensing and transfer.

Combining the key benefits of silicone technology with electrically conductive properties, Liveo Soft Skin Conductive Tape technology is intended for use as a skin dry electrode in biosignal monitoring applications to enable long-term patient monitoring with stable data quality and high patient comfort.

DuPont™ Liveo™ Soft Skin Conductive Tape for use as skin electrode supports the development of biosignal-monitoring devices with stable data quality and high patient comfort.
The new conductive tape is intended to be used as a skin interface for electric biosignal monitoring that requires good skin conformability, no drying over time, and repositionability with gentle adhesion and atraumatic removal. It can be used in single electrodes for short-term monitoring and is best suited in medical wearable patches for long-term monitoring lasting seven or more days.

"Wearable biosignal-monitoring devices can enable patients to better monitor and track their own conditions outside of hospital facilities, empowering them to participate in and manage their own care," said DuPont Liveo Healthcare Global Strategic Marketing Leader Jennifer Gemo. "To meet the needs of both patients and physicians, device manufacturers are calling for the development of long-wear patches for remote patient-monitoring that remain comfortable over the required wear time while ensuring high data quality. That's where our new Liveo Soft Skin Conductive Tape technology is expected to play a major role. This is the first market launch of its kind for DuPont Liveo Healthcare with several other tapes in the pipeline for medical wearables."

Alexis Bobenrieth, Technical Service & Development/R&D Professional and Medical Device Expert, DuPont Liveo Healthcare added: "combined skin contact and electronics expertise applied to smart wearables have helped develop a solution that matches the industry's requirements for longer-term patient comfort and signal quality. We have leveraged our deep coating expertise to help converters develop the right process conditions to adopt Liveo tape in their production process."

DuPont offers a broad portfolio of high-performance, medical-grade elastomers, adhesives, resins and thermoplastics designed to meet the rigorous requirements of wearable medical devices. The company also provides support in the areas of materials research, application development, technology, safety and regulatory compliance.

Dedicated Liveo research teams collaborate with manufacturers worldwide to create solutions across a vast array of medical applications – including smart devices that share data between patients and doctors, empowering patients with greater independence.

DuPont will showcase the Liveo Smart Soft Skin Conductive Tape at the MEDICA Trade Fair in Dusseldorf, Germany, from November 13 through 16. The Liveo team of experts will be at Stand D33 in the Wearable Technologies Pavilion in Hall 12.

Whether for drug delivery or smart monitoring devices, DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions helps enable positive patient outcomes through increasingly advanced medical technology. Learn more about Liveo brand products for medical device applications at liveo.dupont.com.

About DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions
DuPont Liveo is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont 
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

