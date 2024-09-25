DuPont Launches Digital Tool to Estimate Sustainability Impact from the Use of Water Treatment Technologies

Third Party-Validated Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator Compares Technology Scenarios for Carbon Emissions, Waste & Wastewater Generated, Chemical and Land Requirements

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont today introduced the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, the first digital tool designed to help users estimate key sustainability indicators when using various water treatment technologies—whether from DuPont or from other manufacturers.

The Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator enables users to compare how different potential water treatment scenarios impact sustainability indicators, including carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid waste generated and footprint needed—with all calculations and indicators validated by a third-party verification performed by LRQA, a global assurance provider.

Carbon emission calculations are in conformance with ISO 14020:2001 and 14021:2016, and chemical, footprint, wastewater and solid waste calculations are in conformance with ISO 14020:2023 and ISO 14021:2016 + A1: 2021.

"While there are many factors that can influence the design and selection of water treatment technologies, the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator will help users better understand the interconnection of sustainability-driven choices and the cost of operations," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "By uncovering solutions that require fewer chemicals, less energy or a smaller land footprint, our customers are not only reducing their impact on the planet, but also driving down the total cost of water."

Currently, the tool allows users to input four different water treatment technologies—reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange resins (IER) and membrane bioreactors (MBR) —used alone or in combination.

"By empowering customers to compare up to five different and independently verified scenarios, they have better insight into the total value and long-term savings derived through the selection of sustainability-advantaged water treatment technologies," said Veronica Garcia Molina, Global Marketing Leader, Industrial Water & Energy at DuPont Water Solutions. "Our customers are already beginning to harness the power of the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator to help them make decisions that positively impact both their operations and their sustainability goals."

Interested users can request access by contacting their DuPont representative. DuPont Water Solutions will host a webinar on October 17 to share a live, hands-on demonstration of the Sustainability Navigator. Registration is free and open to the public at www.dupontwatersolutions.com/sustainabilitynavigator.

DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

In 2023, DuPont Water Solutions was named Water Technology Company of the Year, presented at the Global Water Awards, for innovating solutions to sustainably address the hardest global water challenges.

