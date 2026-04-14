DuPont Launches DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT SL Chromatography Resins to Simplify Biopharmaceutical Workflows

New slurried chromatography resins eliminate resin hydration step to help accelerate downstream purification of oligonucleotides and peptides

WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL chromatography resins, expanding its bioprocessing portfolio to help manufacturers streamline purification operations for oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics.

Oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics are a growing class of targeted medicines used to treat a range of diseases—particularly genetics and rare disorders, metabolic conditions (such as diabetes and obesity), and some cancers—by precisely modulating specific biologic pathways. These therapeutics require specialized purification solutions to achieve the purity and consistency needed for clinical and commercial production. As development pipelines expand, manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving efficiency in downstream processing to support consistent quality and scalable production.

The newly introduced DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL chromatography resins are slurried versions of the company's existing DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT resins and are designed to simplify downstream workflows by eliminating the need for resin hydration prior to column packing. The column packing stage can require significant capital investment, including specialized equipment and additional resources, making preparation steps a key operational challenge for manufacturers. By enabling manufacturers to move directly from delivery to column packing, DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT SL resins help reduce preparation time, limit the need for additional equipment, and streamline purification processes, while maintaining the high resolution required for complex separations.

"As oligonucleotide and peptide therapies continue to gain momentum, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency without compromising performance," said Shane Kendra, Global Bioprocessing Market Leader for DuPont Water Solutions. "With the introduction of DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL resins, we are helping customers simplify downstream processing by removing time-and capital-intensive preparation steps while maintaining the purity and yield required for bioprocessing applications."

DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL chromatography resin is the smallest particle‑size resin in the DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT resin portfolio and is designed for applications that prioritize high resolution. DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT30 SL chromatography resin offers a complementary option for optimized separations at higher flow rates, providing flexibility across a range of purification and polishing steps for oligonucleotide and peptide manufacturing. DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT SL resins complement other slurried resin offerings for the company, including DuPont™ AmberChrom™ CG resins designed for chromatographic and capture applications, and DuPont™ AmberChrom™ TQ1 resin, an anion exchange resin designed for high-throughput purifications of oligonucleotides and peptides.

To learn more about DuPont™ AmberChrom™ XT20 SL and XT30 SL chromatography resins and the broader DuPont bioprocessing portfolio, visit https://www.dupont.com/water/industries/life-sciences/bioprocessing.html.

About DuPont

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SOURCE DuPont