DuPont Launches First Nanofiltration Membrane Elements for High Productivity Lithium-Brine Purification

DuPont

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

New FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements feature advanced membrane chemistry to support Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) operations, which enable Lithium production from more sustainable and accessible sources 

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced the commercial launch of the new DuPont™ FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements for lithium brine purification. The FilmTec™ LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP represent DuPont's first product offerings dedicated to lithium brine purification – offering high lithium passage from typical chloride-rich Li-brine streams and an excellent selectivity over divalent metals such as magnesium.

"We are excited to support the growing demand for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) with our new FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements," said Alan Chan, Global Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "As the world seeks to power devices from smartphones to electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries, FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements can help enable lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay."

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements are high-productivity membranes that allow for increased water and lithium recovery with reduced energy consumption. Employing expertly-designed and optimized membrane chemistry for lithium brine purification, FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration elements offer the reliable operation and robust element lifetime that is synonymous with the FilmTec™ brand.

"Our customers came to us with the challenge of making lithium brine processing more efficient and environmentally friendly," said Verónica Garcia Molina, Global Marketing Leader, Industrial Water & Energy, DuPont Water Solutions. "In addition to being able to extract lithium from more sustainable sources, our FilmTec™ LiNE-XD can also enable more cost-effective extraction from lower grades of brine or even claystone."

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. DuPont offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and systems (including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems).

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

