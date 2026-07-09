DuPont Launches Multi-Technology Water Treatment Design Tool

WAVE PRO now connects UF, IER, RO, and NF modeling to help water professionals design more accurate, efficient, and versatile treatment systems.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the latest advancement of Water Application Value Engine (WAVE PRO), its advanced online water treatment modeling tool, now enabling integrated multi-technology design across ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange resins (IER), reverse osmosis (RO), and nanofiltration (NF) in one comprehensive platform. The enhanced solution supports water treatment applications including drinking water, industrial utility water, wastewater, and seawater desalination.

"We're excited to offer our municipal and industrial customers a water treatment design tool that connects ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration in one comprehensive platform," said Sylvia Insogna, Digital Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "By bringing these core water treatment technologies together, WAVE PRO provides more accurate, data-driven system design that optimizes membrane and energy use, can extend asset lifetimes, and helps customers reduce the environmental footprint of water treatment while achieving their operational and financial goals."

The integrated modeling approach in WAVE PRO helps solve several of the most common challenges in water treatment design. It reduces time spent running separate simulations and minimizes manual data-entry errors. It captures the interdependencies between technologies that can materially affect system performance, enabling more realistic projections and more cost-effective designs. For example, an integrated simulation can show how upstream UF can improve downstream RO performance and reduce design constraints.

WAVE PRO also expands design flexibility for more complex systems. Integrated UF and RO modeling supports better pretreatment and high-performance salt removal decisions early in the design phase, while more advanced multi-process configurations can account for recycle streams and closed-loop conditions that single-technology tools cannot accurately model. This helps users design more versatile and reliable systems from the start.

WAVE PRO seamlessly integrates DuPont Water Solutions technologies, including DuPont™ IntegraTec™ and DuPont™ Inge™ ultrafiltration modules, DuPont™ AmberLite™ ion exchange resins, and FilmTec™ reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements—bringing industry-leading filtration and separation technologies together in a single, powerful design environment. With access to this broader portfolio in a single platform, users can design with greater confidence across a wider range of municipal and industrial applications.

WAVE PRO is a web-based platform that can be securely accessed from any computer or tablet using a single sign-in. It is compatible with both Microsoft Windows and iOS. The platform supports collaboration by allowing multiple users to work on the same projection file, securely share reports, and enhance cross-functional alignment throughout the design process.

WAVE PRO is free to use and available on DuPont Water Solutions' WaterApp, which includes a broad range of digital tools to help water professionals. To directly sign in: http://wavepro.dupont.com

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries around the world. DuPont offers a broad portfolio of membranes, resins, and complete systems to address the challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users—including the microelectronics industry. The team continues to innovate solutions that support growing global water and energy demands, including technologies that enable the production of electricity, lithium, and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont