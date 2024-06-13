DuPont Launches New Tedlar® Frontsheet Offerings at 2024 SNEC PV Power Expo

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Tedlar® will be exhibiting at 2024 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition, taking place from June 13 to June 15 at National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai). It will introduce its latest Tedlar® frontsheet offerings at booth 2.2H-D695.

"We are very proud to launch Tedlar® frontsheet to value chain partners in the photovoltaic industry at SNEC," said Ryan Peng, Global Business Director of DuPont™ Tedlar®. "With the increasing need for flexible solar panels targeting consumer applications, Tedlar® frontsheet can be found in a variety of applications including mobile charging, portable applications (e.g. emergency power supply, hiking or camping) and attached applications (e.g. balcony and recreational vehicles). Its unique properties make it an ideal solution for the protective frontsheet of flexible solar panels, including easy handling, service life and adaptability to milder environment. And the service life is hinged on material selection, modular design, environment and working conditions."

DuPont™ Tedlar® possessed a unique combination of mechanical toughness, excellent formability, abrasion resistance, folding resistance and high level of light transmittance. We believe that this innovative solution can create a unique lifestyle for end consumers.

On the booth, we will be showcasing BIPV system through integration of Tedlar® frontsheet and metal laminated roofing system. We will be also showcasing a variety of consumer applications.

During the exhibition, DuPont scientists will share insights at technical forums on June 13 to talk more about "Reliability analysis of lightweight PV modules for distributed applications" and "Field performance is the gold standard for long-term reliability of materials" during SNEC Expo.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

DuPont™ Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit www.photovoltaics.dupont.com and www.tedlar.com.

