DuPont Launches Printed Tedlar® PVF Solutions and PVF Coating at Taipei Building Show

DuPont

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that Coryor Surface Treatment Company Ltd. and Nippon Paint Taiwan have introduced a series of new offerings including printed Tedlar® PVF solutions and PVF coating in Taipei Building Show, the largest building materials exhibition in Taiwan.

DuPont worked very closely with Coryor Surface Treatment Co. to launch the printed PVF film solutions featured at the show. This innovative PVF product made with Tedlar® is one of the Coryor's AAMALON® applications series, which is focused on better weathering resistance among other performance benefits. Tedlar® films have more than 60 years of proven performance in the harshest environments. From resisting weathering on solar panels to keeping airplane interiors looking clean and new, Tedlar® film provides incomparable UV and weather durability. Tedlar® films are even resistant to the harshest chemical cleaners, including bleach and alcohol-based solvents.

Known for offering long-lasting aesthetic protection for architectural applications, Tedlar® is available in a range of popular colors and can preserve and extend a building's appearance for its lifetime. Tedlar® films are highly weatherable and dirt-shedding, therefore reducing maintenance costs and protecting structural investments. Coryor's AAMALON® films are not only 100 percent protected by Tedlar®, but also allow for tailored patterns and color, enabling limitless design creativity.

"Our booth at the Taipei Building Show features several great examples of various printed Tedlar® samples," said Jay Chang, CEO of Coryor. "Having Tedlar® barrier ensures that these eye-catching custom printed films will be protected and look new and better wherever they are used." These Coryor Tedlar® films can replicate the look of woodgrain, stone, and countless other organic finishes with unparalleled realistic detail, lasting outdoor fade resistance, and stay-clean performance. For more custom finishes, brilliant colors and photo-realistic images can be rendered with all the durability performance of Tedlar®.

In addition to the Coryor printed products, DuPont is also co-launching a PVF coating solution with Nippon Paint at the Taipei show. Designed for building exteriors, including those exposed to harsh environments, Tedlar® PVF coatings offer durable finishes for a variety of exterior and interior metal applications. PVF coatings are unique in that they simultaneously provide superior chemical resistance, flexibility, hydrolytic, and UV stability, which are superior to any of the current coil and extrusion coating resin in the market. It offers ideal solution for surface protection against corrosion, fading and cracking, providing excellent chemical resistance and coating bendability performance.

"Tedlar® PVF coating has been chosen for projects requiring premium protection of metal building materials used in corrosive environments. This technology is tried and tested through the long history of PVF film and enables trusted PVF performance with color and application flexibility for the user," said Matt Urfali, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "We are very proud to launch this exciting new offering in the Taiwan market and bring differentiated value to our customers across the whole region."

"Coatings made from Tedlar® PVF enable the benefits of the film in a versatile format that can be tailored to specific architectural design needs. The finished PVF coatings are currently being used in many different projects worldwide. We are pleased to collaborate with DuPont in introducing this innovative offering in the Taiwan market", said Zhou Lan, General Manager of Nippon Paint Taiwan.

PVF coatings are in-stock and available in the Taiwan market exclusively via Nippon Paint Taiwan, offering a truly innovative solution to the coil coating industry.

About Nippon Paint Taiwan
Nippon Paint Taiwan is a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings, a Japanese paint and coatings manufacturing company. Nippon Paint Taiwan offers a wide range of architectural, industrial, and automotive coatings that cater to both commercial and residential projects. They also provide innovative coating solutions for various industries, including marine, aerospace, and electronic products. Nippon Paint Taiwan is committed to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability through its range of eco-friendly coating products.

About Coryor
Coryor Surface Treatment is a CMF company that leads, creates and builds solutions for everyone with needs of decorations. The company has participated in numerous international building materials exhibitions and its products have been consistently recognized. It is now a leading provider of weather-resistant building material solutions in Taiwan.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®
Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

