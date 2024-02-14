DuPont Membranes for Lithium-Brine Purification Named 2024 Edison Awards™ Finalist

News provided by

DuPont

14 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration elements are a finalist in the Resource Recovery & Environmental Conservation category.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements, the company's first offering dedicated to lithium brine purification, was named a finalist in the 2024 Edison Awards™ in the Resource Recovery & Environmental Conservation category.

Lithium brine purification is critical to producing batteries needed for electrification to help combat climate change. FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements can help enable lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay. FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements are designed to withstand harsh conditions while also yielding high recovery of both lithium and water; requiring less energy than other methods.

"With a future powered by batteries, the demand for lithium continues to rise rapidly—and so does demand for cleaner and more efficient extraction methods that can be made possible by membranes," said Verónica Garcia Molina, Global Marketing Leader, Industrial Water & Energy, DuPont Water Solutions. "We're excited and honored for this recognition of our team's dedication to innovation and sustainability."

The durability, selectivity and permeability of FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements can help enable lithium mining operations, including emerging applications such as direct lithium extraction (DLE), to help enhance lithium yield, reduce energy consumption and increase membrane lifetime compared to conventional nanofiltration membranes. Additionally, cleaning, chemical usage and disposal can be reduced in downstream lithium concentration thanks to its efficient removal of scaling impurities.

The Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the 2024 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 18, 2024.

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. DuPont offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and systems (including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems).

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. Edison Awards™ is a trademark of Edison University Advisory Solutions, LLC.

SOURCE DuPont

