DuPont™ MOLYKOTE® HP-300 Grease Proven to Meet Strict Hydrogen Purity Standards

GENEVA, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that DuPont™ MOLYKOTE® HP-300 Grease has successfully met rigorous hydrogen purity standards in accordance with ISO 14687:2019.

In collaboration with HyCentA Research GmbH, MOLYKOTE® developed an innovative lubricant testing protocol aligned with these standards. The grease underwent several weeks of exposure to hydrogen at a pressure of 700 bar, followed by a hydrogen gas and particle contamination analysis. The results showed MOLYKOTE® HP-300 did not significantly contaminate hydrogen, ensuring compatibility with critical hydrogen applications such as fuel cell stacks. This achievement marks a significant step forward in advancing hydrogen technologies.

Pure hydrogen can be easily contaminated by any material with which it comes into contact, including lubricants. This necessitates critical testing to ensure purity for safety and performance. For hydrogen grades used in transportation applications, certain impurities with concentrations even as low as 4 parts per billion have the potential to compromise the integrity of the fuel cell. This rigorous assessment supports MOLYKOTE® HP-300 as a potential lubricant solution for hydrogen-exposed components in applications such seal and threaded connections, reducing contamination risk while maintaining the integrity of critical parts. The grease's performance in extreme conditions helps to support safe and reliable hydrogen storage and transportation and use of hydrogen as a next generation fuel.

In addition to its ability to help maintain hydrogen purity, MOLYKOTE® HP-300 helps to enable resistance against hydrogen and many chemicals while providing excellent low temperature (-40 °C) performance, critical for applications such as vehicle refueling. It does not support hydrogen embrittlement and is compatible with a wide range of substrates including most elastomers and plastics.

By reducing the risk of contamination in hydrogen systems, DuPont is helping to advance cleaner energy solutions. MOLYKOTE® HP-300 grease is a well-suited solution that meets the stringent demands of the hydrogen energy industry.

About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants

For more than 75 years, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

