DuPont Names Leland Weaver President, DuPont Water & Protection

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Leland Weaver has been named President, DuPont Water & Protection effective September 1, 2021. Weaver will report directly to Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO.

"Leland is a proven leader with a strong track record of consistently delivering results and driving operational excellence. He brings broad management experience, a customer-first mindset and a keen understanding of value creation to lead the next wave of growth for the W&P businesses," said Breen.

Weaver currently serves as vice president, Investor Relations where he has played a principal role engaging with the investment community on DuPont's growth strategy and transformation to a premier multi-industrial company. He joined DuPont in 2003 as an engineer and has held leadership roles with increasing responsibility in manufacturing, sales, marketing, and finance across multiple business units. Weaver earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm excited and honored to lead the W&P segment and its portfolio of iconic brands," said Weaver. "I look forward to working alongside our talented teams in Safety, Shelter and Water to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions that better serve our global customers and markets."

