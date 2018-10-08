DuPont Outlines Innovation-Led Growth Strategy, Highlights Distinct Competitive Advantages as a Global Multi-Industrial Specialized Solutions Leader

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont, the premier innovation provider of value-added specialized solutions that transform industries and everyday lives, will host its Investor Day in New York City today, led by future Executive Chairman Ed Breen and future Chief Executive Officer Marc Doyle. DuPont will be created following the intended separation of DowDuPont's Materials Science Division, which is expected to occur on April 1, 2019, and its Agriculture Division, which is expected to occur on June 1, 2019.

At the Investor Day, senior members of the future leadership team will outline DuPont's strategy and five drivers of value creation, including the distinct competitive advantages that position the company to capitalize on high-growth opportunities across its end markets.

"Our entire organization, led by a highly qualified team, is aligned around five drivers of value creation: innovation-led growth; active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation policy; best-in-class operating model; performance-based organization; and a balanced financial policy," said Mr. Breen. "We are already demonstrating that our powerful portfolio of businesses with diverse geographic, customer and end market reach, will enable us to outpace global GDP while we expand gross margins through improved reliability and productivity, and deploy capex to the highest return, lowest risk opportunities.

"We are looking forward to giving shareholders a deeper look at the new DuPont. We believe they will leave as excited as we are about the future of the company and with a better understanding of how well we are positioned to win in the marketplace, drive growth and enhance value."

Mr. Doyle added, "Our end markets are transforming rapidly in response to global market trends, which requires constant innovation. Each of our businesses benefits from deep customer relationships and market-leading positions, driven by an innovation culture that draws upon differentiated science, proprietary technology and applications expertise. Together, our businesses give us a broader portfolio to meet customer needs with better, tailored solutions. We are actively building a 'new DuPont' that's best-in-class – one that is ideally positioned to capitalize on high growth, high return opportunities in markets experiencing change at an extraordinary pace."

Chief Financial Officer Jeanmarie Desmond will provide an overview of DuPont's financial policy and the key metrics it plans to use to measure its progress, benchmarking against top tier multi-industrial peers – including organic revenue growth; operating EBITDA leverage; free cashflow conversion; and return on invested capital.

In addition, our business presidents will discuss why their respective strong, global businesses are well-positioned to address the world's most critical needs, and share insights into how their respective businesses are providing industry-leading innovation, delivering cost and growth synergies, and driving sustainable top- and bottom-line growth. The business presidents include:

Randy Stone , President of the Transportation & Advanced Polymers

, President of the Transportation & Advanced Polymers Jim Fahey , President of the Electronics & Imaging

, President of the Electronics & Imaging Rose Lee , President of the Safety & Construction

, President of the Safety & Construction William Feehery , President of the Industrial Biosciences

, President of the Industrial Biosciences Matthias Heinzel , President of the Nutrition & Health

Taken together, the Investor Day presentations will highlight the new DuPont's compelling growth strategy, which will be guided by the five drivers of value creation, which we believe will deliver best-in-class operations and execution, strong growth and increased returns.

1. Innovation-led growth: DuPont has leadership positions in high-growth end markets and a rigorous approach to investments in customer-driven innovation that we believe will position the company to deliver on its targeted revenue from new products launched within the past 5 years.

2. Active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation: The company will have a continual focus on portfolio optimization to drive organic growth acceleration and margin expansion coupled with capital expenditures prioritized toward high-return growth projects.

3. Best-in-class operating model: The company will have a continuous focus on productivity, maintaining a lean cost structure targeting corporate costs at <1 percent of revenue to support improved execution.

4. Organization aligned around performance: The organization – led by a world-class management team – will be performance focused, and ROIC will be an integral metric in its compensation structure to ensure management incentives are aligned with returns.

5. Balanced financial policy: The company's financial policy will be committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating with strong cash generation to deliver competitive shareholder remuneration.

The Investor Day will be broadcast live via webcast on the Investors page of the DowDuPont website beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 8. The webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event can be accessed at http://www.dow-dupont.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About DuPont, Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division, which will be called DuPont, into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

