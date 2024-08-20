DuPont Performance Building Solutions Launches High-Performance Accessories Designed to Simplify and Streamline Installations of the ArmorWall™ System

DuraGard™ WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape designed to help seal and protect against moisture intrusion around windows and doors

LiquidArmor™ FJ Flashing and Joint Compound for air- and water-resistive barrier continuity

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) has added two new accessories to its commercial construction portfolio: DuraGard™ WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape and LiquidArmor™ FJ Flashing and Joint Compound. Both products are designed to help provide air and water barrier continuity and integrate seamlessly with the DuPont™ ArmorWall™ System, a high-performance 5-in-1 exterior wall assembly.

"With their ability to be applied at low temps, 270 days of UV exposure, and fast and easy application, these new accessories on their own can help maximize efficiency for installers and help reduce time and labor on the jobsite for all types of commercial buildings," said Casey Sincavage, ArmorWall™ Growth Manager. "Together and as part of the complete ArmorWall™ System, they can take the already impressive scheduling flexibility of our innovative 5-in-1 system to a whole new level."

DuraGard™ WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape is a primerless window and door rough opening flashing tape that helps maintain the integrity of air- and water-resistive barrier assemblies. By sealing and protecting vulnerable areas around openings, DuraGard™ WD can help improve the durability and energy efficiency of a wide range of commercial buildings. It features an easy-to-remove, moisture-stable split-release liner, available in 9-, 10- and 12-inch widths, for optimal use with ArmorWall™ Plus panel sizes, allowing installers to align the high-performance tape precisely on exterior surfaces. The result: high-performance rough opening protection that keeps air and water out and integrates seamlessly with the DuPont™ ArmorWall™ System as part of a complete building enclosure.

The latest addition to DuPont's LiquidArmor™ family of fluid-applied flashing solutions, LiquidArmor™ FJ Flashing and Joint Compound is a single-component, high-solids STPE formulation that has low shrinkage during curing and requires just one application. It is formulated to flow smoothly while resisting sag, contributing to fast and efficient application with the ability to be easily tooled to the proper thickness. LiquidArmor™ FJ is designed to be used at panel edges, seams and fastener heads to complete the air- and water-resistive barrier continuity of the ArmorWall™ System.

The DuPont™ ArmorWall™ System is one of the highest-performing and most innovative exterior wall system solutions on the market today. It incorporates five traditional building enclosure elements into a single panel system, including structural sheathing allowing direct cladding attachment, fire-resistance, continuous air barrier, water-resistive barrier and vapor control and a high-performance, low-global-warming-potential continuous insulation layer fused to the sheathing. The premium 5-in-1 composite panel system can be installed in as little as one building revolution, saving time, labor and material costs.

The latest additions to DuPont's commercial construction portfolio, DuraGard™ WD and LiquidArmor™ FJ help further simplify and streamline the installation process of the ArmorWall™ System by increasing jobsite flexibility and productivity while also enhancing the system's long-term performance.

To learn more about the ArmorWall™ System, visit armorwall.dupont.com.

