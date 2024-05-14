DuPont Receives American Chemistry Council's Sustainability Leadership Award

Company's Clear into the Future® program recognized for exemplary achievements in social responsibility and community engagement

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has received the American Chemistry Council (ACC) 2024 Sustainability Leadership Award, which recognizes exemplary products, technologies and initiatives that help advance sustainability.

DuPont received the award in the "Social Responsibility and Community Engagement" category for its Clear into the Future® (CITF) grant program. The employee-led global program was created to drive positive environmental impact in DuPont communities. The CITF program is held annually, with awards going to nonprofits and educational institutions for projects that impact one or more of the following areas: climate change adaptation and mitigation, water stewardship, circular economy, and biodiversity protection. In 2023, the company awarded nonprofit grants for 19 projects in seven countries across four regions. The CITF program is integral in the company's efforts to achieve its Building Thriving Communities 2030 Sustainability Goal.

"We are very proud to be recognized by the ACC for DuPont's deep and longstanding commitment to improving our natural environment through community engagement and education," said Daryl Roberts, Chief Operations and Engineering Officer at DuPont "This prestigious award underscores the dedication and passion of our employees who selflessly volunteer their time to be leaders in their communities and embody our core value of protecting the planet and our purpose of empowering people everywhere to thrive in a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous world."

ACC convened a judging panel made up of external sustainability leaders from academia, industry, nonprofit and media sectors to review and select the award winners. The judging panel chose winning initiatives based on a range of factors, including the level of innovation the initiative demonstrated, the scope and reach of its impacts, and the extent to which it addresses priorities outlined in ACC's Sustainability Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about DuPont's CITF program and other sustainability accomplishments, please visit dupont.com/sustainability.

