DuPont Recognized with Two Sustainability Awards from Business Intelligence Group

Solutions honored support customer needs in green hydrogen and semiconductor industries

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been recognized with two 2024 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group —Sustainability Product of the Year for the first ion exchange resin supporting the production of green hydrogen from water and Sustainability Initiative of the Year for a novel formulation supporting post-etch cleans in semiconductor production.

"At DuPont, sustainability and innovation are intrinsically linked—both woven into our commitment to help our customers solve some of the world's biggest challenges," said Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, DuPont. "We are honored to receive two Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group for the impacts we are making in the markets we serve. From developing new technologies supporting the decarbonization potential of green hydrogen to refining our products to meet the complex cleaning needs of the semiconductor manufacturing industry—both exemplify sustainable innovation at its best."

DuPont was honored by the Business Intelligence Group in two categories:

Sustainability Product of the Year: DuPont™ AmberLite™ P2X110 ion exchange resin for the production of green hydrogen:

In support of more sustainable energy sources, DuPont's first product dedicated to the production of green hydrogen, AmberLite ™ P2X110 ion exchange resin, withstands the unique challenges of Proton Exchange Membrane ( PEM ) electrolyzer loops during the production of hydrogen from water. Green hydrogen is produced from water by renewable energy-powered electrolysis, where water molecules are electrically split into hydrogen and oxygen gas—resulting in minimal greenhouse gas emissions. AmberLite ™ P2X110 ion exchange resin is designed for the unique water chemistry of PEM electrolyzers to help produce high-purity water while preventing contaminant build-up.

Sustainability Initiative of the Year: DuPont™ non-HDA post-etch cleans:

DuPont ™ post-etch cleans are widely used in semiconductor fabrication as a cleaning step after etch processes. To improve the safety and sustainability of products in this family, a project was undertaken to design a formulation option without using hydroxylamine ( HDA ). Our team leveraged a scientific understanding of the fundamentals of nanoscale semiconductor cleaning mechanisms to identify alternative formulations. The new DuPont non-HDA post-etch cleans show promising performance in use, effectively removing residues from substrates after a variety of etch processes in the production of semiconductor devices.

The Business Intelligence Group's Sustainability Awards program, now in its ninth year, recognizes companies, projects, people and products who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

