DuPont Sets Final Exchange Ratio of 0.7180 in Split-Off Exchange Offer in Connection with IFF Transaction

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced today that the final exchange ratio for its exchange offer will be 0.7180 shares of common stock of Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. ("N&B") for each share of DuPont common stock that is validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and accepted for exchange. The exchange offer is part of DuPont's previously announced Reverse Morris Trust transaction with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) ("IFF").

Following the exchange offer and any pro rata distribution of shares of N&B common stock to eligible DuPont stockholders, N&B will merge with a subsidiary of IFF and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFF, and each share of N&B common stock will be converted into one share of IFF common stock. As a result, DuPont stockholders who tender their shares of DuPont common stock in the exchange offer will receive approximately 0.7180 shares of IFF common stock (subject to the receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares) for each share of DuPont common stock accepted for exchange.

The final calculated per-share value of DuPont common stock and the final calculated per-share value of N&B common stock, in each case determined in the manner described in the Prospectus, dated December 31, 2020 (the "Prospectus"), and applying the discount described in the Prospectus would have resulted, if the exchange offer did not contain an upper limit, in an exchange ratio of more than the upper limit of 0.7180. Accordingly, the upper limit is in effect, and the final exchange ratio has been set at 0.7180 shares of N&B common stock for each share of DuPont common stock accepted in the exchange offer.

The exchange offer is scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 29, 2021, unless terminated or extended. Accordingly, DuPont stockholders may tender or withdraw their shares of DuPont common stock until that time by following the procedures described in the Prospectus, the Letter of Transmittal and the Exchange and Transmittal Information Booklet. The closing of the merger is expected to occur promptly following the consummation of the exchange offer. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, as described in the Prospectus.

Based on the final exchange ratio, DuPont currently expects to accept approximately 197.4 million shares of its common stock for exchange if the exchange offer is fully subscribed and depending on the number of IFF shares to be issued in the merger. If the exchange offer is not fully subscribed, the number of shares accepted by DuPont will be less than that amount. The exchange offer will be subject to proration if it is oversubscribed, and the number of shares accepted in the exchange offer may be fewer than the number of shares tendered. If the exchange offer is consummated but not fully subscribed, DuPont will distribute the remaining shares of N&B common stock on a pro rata basis to eligible DuPont stockholders in the clean-up spin-off. DuPont previously announced that its Board of Directors has set a record date for the clean-up spin-off as the close of business on January 29, 2021, which is subject to adjustment in the event of any extension or termination of the exchange offer. Any DuPont stockholder who validly tenders and whose shares of DuPont common stock are accepted in the exchange offer, waives and forfeits their rights with respect to such tendered shares of DuPont common stock to receive shares of N&B common stock in the clean-up spin-off.

For more information about the exchange offer, please visit www.dupontexchangeoffer.com or contact the information agent, Georgeson LLC, at 888-660-8331.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com or www.biosciences.dupont.com .

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com .

