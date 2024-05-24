DuPont™ Tedlar® Showcases Aerospace Innovations at 2024 Aircraft Interiors Expo

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Tedlar® will be exhibiting at 2024 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), taking place from May 28 to May 30 in Hamburg, Germany. Tedlar® will be showcasing its long-established solutions for cleanable, durable, customizable and safe aircraft interiors at booth #6F74 Hall 6. We will have joint participation from other DuPont businesses including Nomex® and Kevlar®.

Tedlar® is an extremely lightweight and long-lasting protective material. It plays a critical role in enhancing aircraft performance by enabling paneling systems that increase aircraft efficiency and reduce waste. Tedlar® film meets or exceeds Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, is made in the USA, and is a non-PFAS material.

"The proven performance of Tedlar® film has made it the aircraft industry standard against which other materials are measured," said Matt Urfali, Vice President Marketing & Sales, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "We look forward to sharing both the significant history and exciting future of Tedlar® in aerospace with the attendees at this year's AIX."

Tedlar® will also showcase new innovations, including photorealistic printed films for completely unique and custom finishes, touch-up Tedlar® tape, metallic finishes, new colors, and more.

DuPont™ Tedlar® is proud to support Isovolta Aviation and Transportation, a leading manufacturer of technical laminates and composite materials, in their introduction of a brand-new lighter-weight decorative foil system for aircraft sidewalls using Tedlar®. This new system, namely Airdec FW, is significantly lighter than alternatives currently on the market, including powder coatings.

"The 'FW' denotes feather weight, characterizing this new generation of décor films that are 25% lighter yet maintain a diverse and vibrant range of colors, textures, sizes, and adhesives. Crucially, they retain the same application process and are visually indistinguishable from the standard AIRDEC-F1 and AIRDEC-GE series." said Alexander Segel, Director of Sales Decoratives, Isovolta.

About Isovolta

The ISOVOLTA Aviation & Transportation division has been specializing for the last 30 years in the production of materials for the interior of aircraft passenger cabins and cargo compartments. With a wide range of prepregs, technical laminates, cut parts and technical thermoplastics and decorative laminate films, ISOVOLTA positioned itself as a unique international system provider for interior applications in passenger cabins. Based on decades of design expertise and experience in the production of decorative films, ISOVOLTA supports international airlines and design studios.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the aerospace, building & construction, solar and many other markets providing superior surface protection. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

