DuPont™ Tedlar® to be featured on "Inside the Blueprint" Series

DuPont

14 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Segment to air on national and local news broadcasts

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Tedlar® will be featured on an upcoming "Inside the Blueprint" segment covering "Innovations in Surface Protection" airing September 16 at 3 p.m. ET on Bloomberg News, followed by spots on Fox Business, syndication on hundreds of local channels, and across digital/social platforms. The video will be available indefinitely on Tedlar.com as well as Tedlar's YouTube Channel.

This "Inside the Blueprint" segment will air on national and local news broadcasts.

"We are very excited for viewers to peek behind the curtain and learn just what makes Tedlar® so remarkable," said Matt Urfali, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "We are proud of the impact Tedlar® has had over its 60-year history and believe that those who tune in to watch will gain some new insights."

The segment covers the rich history of Tedlar® and its use in numerous applications. It features interviews with two important customers in the building and construction industry, as well as insights from members of the global Tedlar® team across sales, marketing, customer service, research and development, and manufacturing.

Inside The Blueprint is an award-winning B2B TV series airing nationally as independently produced branded content. The show travels all over the U.S. to interview companies in virtually every vertical industry to showcase their success stories and discover how they are impacting the industries and people they serve.

Preview Link: Remember to tune in!

About Inside the Blueprint
"Inside the Blueprint," a national TV series airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, creates engaging educational content with partners focused on innovations, technology and new solutions impacting the built environment. Each episode explores four important aspects related to cutting-edge technology, products and services: the Inspiration, the Idea, the Process and the Impact. "Inside the Blueprint" creates comprehensive, visually stunning behind the scenes looks at how products are made and installed and the far-reaching benefits they're having on the built environment—and the world.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®
Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

