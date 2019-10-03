DuPont to Acquire Membrane Business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the Memcor® business including ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"Our strategic intent for the Water Solutions business is to have a robust portfolio of technologies so that our talented global organization can leverage a broad range of solutions to solve our customers' most pressing challenges," said Marc Doyle, DuPont Chief Executive Officer. "Recently, we announced the intended acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration membrane business. This second announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in specialty solutions aligned with high growth, attractive end markets where our continued innovation and customer relationships add value."

The Evoqua ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration (MBR) technologies add to DuPont's leading portfolio of water purification and separation capabilities including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange resins. Together with the intended acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration business, which is also expected to close by the end of 2019 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, DuPont will be even better positioned to provide the products, technology and geographic diversification needed to meet current and future customer demand.

"DuPont and Evoqua have enjoyed a mutually beneficial long-standing business relationship, and this transaction further complements both companies' strengths to focus more effectively on what each does best," said HP Nanda, Global Vice President & General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "The addition of Evoqua's ultrafiltration portfolio opens DuPont Water Solutions to additional market spaces including membrane bioreactors, submerged and pressurized ultrafiltration systems bringing more choice and opportunity for customers."

"This transaction is an excellent opportunity for Memcor® and its employees to align with DuPont's strength in membrane development and material science," said Ron Keating, CEO of Evoqua. "Evoqua's strategy is to source components that we can incorporate into innovative products, and integrated solutions and services, that align with our strengths. We are confident that the Memcor® product line will thrive under DuPont's leadership and we look forward to continuing our decades long relationship with DuPont to bring integrated membrane-based systems and solutions to the marketplace."

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction is a global leader in delivering innovation for life's essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands, including DuPont™ Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®. More on DuPont Water Solutions can be found at https://www.dupont.com/water.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

On April 1, 2019, the company completed the separation of its materials science business into a separate and independent public company by way of a pro rata dividend-in-kind of all the then outstanding stock of Dow Inc. (the "Dow Distribution"). The company completed the separation of its agriculture business into a separate and independent public company on June 1, 2019, by way of a pro rata dividend-in-kind of all the then outstanding stock of Corteva, Inc. (the "Corteva Distribution").

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) ability and costs to achieve all the expected benefits from the Dow Distribution and the Corteva Distribution (together, the "Distributions"); (ii) restrictions under intellectual property cross license agreements entered into in connection with the Distributions; (iii) non-compete restrictions agreed in connection with the Distributions; (iv) the incurrence of significant costs in connection with the Distributions, including costs to service debt incurred by the Company to establish the relative credit profiles of Corteva, Dow and DuPont and increased costs related to supply, service and other arrangements that, prior to the Dow Distribution, were between entities under the common control of DuPont; (v) risks related to indemnification of certain legacy liabilities of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ("Historical EID") in connection with the Corteva Distribution; (vi) potential liability arising from fraudulent conveyance and similar laws in connection with the Distributions; (vii) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes, including meeting conditions under the Letter Agreement entered in connection with the Corteva Distribution, related to the transfer of certain levels of assets and businesses; (viii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DuPont common stock; (ix) potential inability or reduced access to the capital markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit rating downgrade and (x) other risks to DuPont's business, operations and results of operations including from: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability, cost and impact on business operations, including the supply chain, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies and failure to respond to such changes; outcome of significant litigation, environmental matters and other commitments and contingencies; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; global economic and capital market conditions, including the continued availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions, including tariffs, trade disputes and retaliatory actions; impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of energy and raw materials; business or supply disruption, including in connection with the Distributions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns which could result in a significant operational event for DuPont, adversely impact demand or production; ability to discover, develop and protect new technologies and to protect and enforce DuPont's intellectual property rights; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks are and will be more fully discussed in DuPont's current, quarterly and annual reports and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in each case, as may be amended from time to time in future filings with the SEC. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" (Part II, Item 1A) of DuPont's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2019 as may be modified by DuPont's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

Related Links

http://www.dupont.com

