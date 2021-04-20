DuPont to Build New Adhesives Manufacturing Facility in East China

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont announced today that it is investing approximately $30 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province in East China. The new facility will produce adhesives to serve customers in the transportation industry, primarily in support of two industry mega trends: vehicle electrification applications and lightweighting. Construction will begin in Q3 2021 and the facility is expected to be operational by early 2023.

The production facility will be built at the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone. It will support growing demand for DuPont Mobility & Materials business' advanced solutions in adhesive technology including:

BETAFORCE™ TC and BETATECH™ thermal interface materials that help support battery thermal management during hybrid/electric vehicle charging and operation

BETAFORCE™ multi-material bonding adhesives for battery sealing and assembly

BETAMATE™ structural adhesives for vehicle body structure and battery bonding to support crash durability and lighter weight vehicle structures

"This investment reinforces our commitment to advance auto electrification and sustainability while extending our leadership position in China and the Asian market," said Randy Stone, President of DuPont Mobility & Materials. "Our new manufacturing facility will support anticipated growth in the automotive sector due to strong customer demand for our advanced solutions enabling the transition to electric and hybrid vehicles."

The new facility will offer state-of-the-art process capability and quality, capacity to serve regional needs, excellent access to transportation for shipping and logistics advantages, and technical support to help ensure a world-class customer experience.

In addition, DuPont has recently established an adhesives facility in Utsunomiya, Japan to support growth in automotive electrification. This facility will manufacture products including: BETATECH™ thermal interface material, BETAFORCE™ TC thermal conductive adhesives, BETAFORCE™ multi-material bonding adhesives and BETAMATE™ structural adhesives.

DuPont Mobility & Materials business has manufacturing operations and R&D capabilities globally, in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About DuPont Mobility & Materials

DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit www.dupont.com/mobility.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.

SOURCE DuPont

