DuPont to Present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., May 29, 2019 -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman-elect of future DuPont, the premier innovation provider of value-added specialized solutions that transform industries and everyday lives, will present today at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 9 a.m. ET in New York.

In his presentation, Breen will reaffirm financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019 for the Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont ("DuPont"). Consistent with the guidance provided on May 2 with DowDuPont's first quarter results, the division reiterates second quarter guidance of down low-single digits for organic net sales and down low-single digits for adjusted operating EBITDA. For the full year, the division expects organic top line growth of 2 to 3 percent and 3 to 5 percent growth for adjusted operating EBITDA.

This morning DuPont also filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission announcing non-cash, pre-tax charges in the approximate range of $800 million - $1,300 million in the second quarter 2019 primarily related to impairment testing of goodwill. The goodwill impairment is a result of revised financial projections of the current Industrial Biosciences reporting unit reflecting unfavorable market conditions, driven by slowed demand in the biomaterials business unit which is moving to the Non-Core segment effective June 1, 2019, and challenging conditions in U.S. bioethanol markets. The impairment does not impact DuPont's fiscal 2019 guidance.

DuPont invites investors to join a live webcast of the presentation through the DowDuPont website.

About DuPont, Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DowDuPont intends to separate its Agriculture Division through the intended pro rata distribution of the common stock of Corteva Inc. to its shareholders on June 1, 2019. DowDuPont will continue to hold the Specialty Products Division, as an independent, publicly traded company and change its registered name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. which will be called DuPont.

