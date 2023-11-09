DuPont™ Tyvek® Luxembourg Facility Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

Certification helps drive continuous improvement in producing sustainable DuPont™ Tyvek® applications

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at its DuPont™ Tyvek® manufacturing facility in Luxembourg.

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized certification system for developing sustainable supply chains through the incorporation of bio and/or circular materials. This certification verifies and validates the adoption of clear, transparent, and traceable practices for organizations using the mass balance approach for maintaining chain of custody.

Achieving ISCC PLUS certification is a significant step in advancing circular economy principles in numerous end markets served by Tyvek® products. For over 50 years, innovative Tyvek® products have helped protect and improve the lives of millions of people every day through use in healthcare packaging, personal protection, construction, and several other consumer and industrial applications.

"ISCC PLUS enables the use of sustainable raw materials derived from renewable and recycled sources through the mass balance approach. This helps enable the gradual replacement of fossil fuel based raw materials and a lower carbon footprint for Tyvek® products, which can be transferred to our value chain partners who continue to eagerly seek more sustainable products. We are proud of our role in helping people live longer and healthier, and advancing sustainability is an important extension of this role," said David Domnisch, vice president and general manager, DuPont™ Tyvek® and Typar®.

DuPont has already achieved a 35 percent reduction of Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) relative to 2019 baseline – surpassing its 2030 goal eight years ahead of schedule. In addition, both the Luxembourg and Spruance, Virginia, facilities source 100 percent of their electricity from renewable energy credits (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in their operations annually (see DuPont Sustainability Report). Now, ISCC PLUS certification of the Tyvek® Luxembourg facility advances our global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with our global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.

About DuPont 
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements 
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not representations or warranties or guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including (i) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, accounting and tax treatments, and benefits, including integration, related to portfolio changes; (ii) risks and costs related to indemnification of legacy liabilities; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, including ability to offset increased costs, obtain raw materials, and meet customer needs, and (iv) other risks to DuPont's business and operations. Unlisted factors may also present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, loss of key customers, reputational harm and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

